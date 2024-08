OPTIONS ARE ONE FOR 1.00 OR 10 FOR 7.00 WE WILL HAND YOU THE SHEET UPON YOUR PURCHASE AND YOU CAN FILL OUT THE FORM AND PLACE THE RAFFLE TICKET WHERE YOU WANT TO HOPE TO WIN!





WE HAVE ENDLESS OPTIONS





THE GRADE-LEVEL BASKETS WILL BE DRAWN AT THE END OF THE FESTIVAL AND DO NOT NEED TO BE PRESENT TO WIN. THE MISCELLANEOUS ONES THAT WILL BE DRAWN THROUGHOUT THE EVENT ARE DONATED FROM OUR LOCAL VENDORS BE SURE TO GO THANK THEM!