All Class Reunion Picnic

Price is per classmate/teacher/administrator/staff person or affiliate of WCC Claiborne Elementary/Parkview Academy. **Family, friends and guests are only required to purchase food tickets, if desired.**
Base pricing includes security, shelter, restrooms, and entertainment. Monies will also be allocated to event signage, marketing, and decor.
Base Price + Food
$50
Base pricing + Food includes security, shelter, restrooms, food, and entertainment. Monies will also be allocated to event signage, marketing, and decor.
Base Price + Food & T-Shirt
$65
Base pricing + Food & T-Shirt includes security, shelter, restrooms, food, t-shirt, and entertainment. Monies will also be allocated to event signage, marketing, and decor.
