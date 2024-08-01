A Midwife Solution Premiere Screening- Wilmington

Come early to mix and mingle with the cast and crew that are able to join us and our Wilmington expert panelists for some yummy mocktails and nibbles to celebrate the launch of A Midwife Solution! Meet the people involved and connect with fellow CPM supporters. Doors open at 7PM for VIP ticket holders. VIP ticket holders will have access to selecting seating for the documentary prior to general admission ticket holders. *All funds raised through ticket sales will be used to support legislative efforts to license and integrate CPMs in North Carolina (- $1/ticket, which will be contributed to the Hannah Block preservation fund)*

