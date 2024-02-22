AIH Webinar Recording: February 2024

Title: Process-Based Quantification of the Role of Wildfire in Shaping Flood Frequency





Originally Aired: February 22, 2024





Summary:

This webinar recording features Dr. Guo Yu, assistant research professor at Desert Research Institute, as he shares how moderate to high severity wildfire can abruptly alter watershed properties and enhance extreme hydrologic responses such as debris flows and floods. The compounding effects of wildfire on flood hazard, represented via flood frequency analysis (FFA; e.g., 100-year flood) are of growing importance. Standard statistical FFA approaches are ill-suited to examining this issue because wildfire-affected flood peak observations are limited in number and violate the assumption of independent and identically distributed events. A process-based FFA framework that integrates a stochastic rainfall generator, wildfire simulation, inverse modeling, and a physics-based hydrological model to directly simulate the impacts of wildfire on FFA was applied in the upper Arroyo Seco watershed in Southern California.





Price:

AIH Members: $0.00 (request the discount promo code from [email protected] )

Non-members: $35.00





Cancelation Policy: Fees for webinars and recordings are non-refundable.