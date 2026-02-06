Azle Chamber Of Commerce Inc
Hosted by

Azle Chamber Of Commerce Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Azle Area Chamber Of Commerce Banquet Silent Auction 2026

'A Novel Night In' Gift basket item
'A Novel Night In' Gift basket
$60

Starting bid

Cozy up with a new blanket, reading your books from The Reading Rabbit while enjoying a California wine and the scent of your bookish candle. Valued at $190

Totally 90's item
Totally 90's
$75

Starting bid

Take a trip down memory lane with a handful of 90's favorites-from Smirnoff Ice to Lip Smackers, there is plenty to make your kids call you 'cringe'. Valued at $250

Annunziato Jiu Jitsu Grapple Gear item
Annunziato Jiu Jitsu Grapple Gear
$180

Starting bid

Get your tail in gear with all the Jiu Jitsu gym essentials. This bag includes all you need for your first three months of training with Annunziato Jiu Jitsu. Valued at $630

Azle Hornet Basket item
Azle Hornet Basket
$30

Starting bid

Drape yourself with hometown pride with this loaded Azle Hornets Basket. Valued at $100

Azle Hornet Butcher Block and Grill Set item
Azle Hornet Butcher Block and Grill Set
$55

Starting bid

Impress your barbecue guests with this custom Azle Hornet butcher block and grilling gear. Valued at $180

Parker County Beef Company Basket item
Parker County Beef Company Basket
$135

Starting bid

Where's the beef? It's in this basket! Along with tallow products. Valued at $450

Brace Chiro Wellness Basket item
Brace Chiro Wellness Basket
$110

Starting bid

Relaxed vibes only! Treat yourself to four 1-hour massages at Brace Chiropractic and other wellness goodies. Valued at $365

Capriccio Gift Card item
Capriccio Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$100 Capriccio Gift Card

Mr. Meow Meow's Dream Basket item
Mr. Meow Meow's Dream Basket
$25

Starting bid

Spoil your favorite feline with this basket of goodies (they probably still won't like you though). Valued at $75

Tools and Toddies item
Tools and Toddies
$75

Starting bid

Complete your honey-do list with this handy tool bin. There's liquor to ease the disappointment when you realize you're not as handy as you thought you were. Valued at $200

The Fire Dept. Coffee Basket item
The Fire Dept. Coffee Basket
$75

Starting bid

Coffee and treats that you can enjoy both on and off the clock. Valued at $200

Round of Golf for Four item
Round of Golf for Four
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for 4 at Cross Timbers Golf Course. It's never too early to work on your swing for the Chamber Golf Tournament. Valued at $290

Doggie's Day In item
Doggie's Day In
$25

Starting bid

This basket of dog goodies is sure to make that dog your new best friend. Valued at $75

Car Wash in a Bucket item
Car Wash in a Bucket
$10

Starting bid

It's time to stop being lazy and get that winter sludge off your vehicle. Valued at $32

Relaxation Essentials Basket item
Relaxation Essentials Basket
$55

Starting bid

Diffuse essential oils in your new diffuser after your 1-Hour Brace Chiropractic massage. Valued at $175

Family Fun at Main Event item
Family Fun at Main Event
$75

Starting bid

$250 Gift Certificate to Main Event

Fiesta Basket item
Fiesta Basket
$50

Starting bid

You can be Cinco de Mayo ready with this basket of fiesta favorites for Taco Tuesday. Valued at $150

Car Care Kit item
Car Care Kit
$45

Starting bid

Keep that family heirloom on the road with a free oil change and goodies from Christian Brother's Automotive. Valued at $150

Golf Balls and $100 Gift Certificate item
Golf Balls and $100 Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a day at Cross Timbers. Don't spend it all at the beer cart. Valued at $150

Coffee Snob Basket item
Coffee Snob Basket
$40

Starting bid

You might think you know good coffee, but you're wrong. Four coffee blends and four flavored syrups. Valued at $125

Haley Carter State Farm Kit item
Haley Carter State Farm Kit
$30

Starting bid

Stranded? Dirty car? Your good neighbor, Haley Carter has you covered. Valued at $100

Complete Auto Detail item
Complete Auto Detail
$60

Starting bid

It's time to figure out what that funky smell is in the car. Schedule your complete auto detail with Hill's Paint and Body. Valued at $200

Incredible Date Night item
Incredible Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Start your date night with coffee and conversation at Starbucks, before heading out to dinner for two at Rise Souffle. Then cap off your evening with gelato at Amorino Gelato. You don't even have to ask your dad for gas money-includes a $20 QT gift card. Valued at $155

'Invest in Yourself' Self-Care Basket item
'Invest in Yourself' Self-Care Basket
$60

Starting bid

Your most valuable asset is you. Have a relaxing spa night at home. Valued at $200

Irish Coffee Basket item
Irish Coffee Basket
$40

Starting bid

Top of the morning to you with coffee, Bailey's Irish Cream and a variety of flavored syrups. Valued at $125

Judy Blue Jeans item
Judy Blue Jeans
$75

Starting bid

Take these out of your TikTok shopping cart and go find your perfect Judy Blue fit at Azle Western Wear-(3 pair can be exchanged for your size). Cute tote bag included. Valued at $240

Mini Session Camera Basket item
Mini Session Camera Basket
$130

Starting bid

If you haven't had a mini photo session with Kaitlyn Fleming Photography, you're missing out! This is your shot at getting your cute portraits that you have been eyeballing on Instagram. Valued at $420

Hand Crafted Ceramic Planter item
Hand Crafted Ceramic Planter
$40

Starting bid

Ceramic planter with self watering snail, plant included. Maybe you'll have a shot at not killing this one. Valued at $40

Custom Logo Cookies item
Custom Logo Cookies
$30

Starting bid

Stand out at your next marketing event with two dozen custom logo cookies of your business. Valued at $90

Pest Control Treatment item
Pest Control Treatment
$35

Starting bid

It's almost time for the creepy crawlies to start making their way indoors. Let them know they are not invited by treating your house with pest control from Longhorn Termite & Pest Control. Valued at $102

Lovell's Massage and Sugar Scrub item
Lovell's Massage and Sugar Scrub
$40

Starting bid

Melt the stress away with a 90-Minute massage with Lovell's Massage and Wellness. Valued at $130

Lookin' and Smellin' Good item
Lookin' and Smellin' Good
$20

Starting bid

Adult and Teen Challenge made T-shirts and Freshie/Candle. Valued at $65

Luck O' the Irish Basket item
Luck O' the Irish Basket
$25

Starting bid

All the goodies in this basket are what you really find at the end of the rainbow- a blanket, Irish Liquor, and sweet treats. Valued at $75

Natural Spring Cleaning Basket item
Natural Spring Cleaning Basket
$70

Starting bid

Has TikTok convinced you that you need to be a crunchy mom? This basket of all natural cleaning products will get you started. Valued at $230

Froyo for a Year item
Froyo for a Year
$105

Starting bid

Enjoy froyo at Azle's Orange Leaf once a week for 52 weeks, plus two thinksport water bottles. Valued at $350

Palio's Pizza for a Year item
Palio's Pizza for a Year
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a medium gourmet pizza of choice each week for a year! Valued $780

Prep and Crave Gift Card item
Prep and Crave Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Stay hydrated and eat healthy...at least one day of the week with a Prep and Crave gift card. Valued at $75

The Reading Rabbit Gift Basket item
The Reading Rabbit Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Curl up with the newest Frieda McFadden novel while enjoying the rest of your book-girl doodies. It's not bed rotting if you're reading. Valued at $155

Saddleback Leather Set item
Saddleback Leather Set
$200

Starting bid

Specially handcrafted backpack and portfolio by Saddleback Leather Company. Valued at $707

Foodie Basket item
Foodie Basket
$20

Starting bid

Seasonings, Salsa, and Sweets, Oh My!. Valued at $60

Sweet Smiles Basket item
Sweet Smiles Basket
$75

Starting bid

9 out of 10 dentists agree, that sweet treats are important, but so is brushing and teeth whiting. Valued at $250

One-Night Stay Cabin item
One-Night Stay Cabin
$75

Starting bid

1-Night Romantic stay at The Orchard Event Venue & Retreat. Valued at $250

Wine and Cheese Basket item
Wine and Cheese Basket
$30

Starting bid

Girl Dinner! If it's served on a wooden plank, it counts as charcuterie, right? Valued at $100

Wind Spinner item
Wind Spinner
$15

Starting bid

Enhance the ambience of your patio with a wooden wind spinner. Valued at $50

The Manly Basket item
The Manly Basket
$35

Starting bid

Cigars and Whisky? Could I BE anymore manly?? Valued at $115

Take Me Out to the Ball Game item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
$70

Starting bid

Two Tickets to watch the Texas Rangers and a parking pass (Dates limited). Valued at $225

Massage Gift Certificate item
Massage Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

One Hour Couple's Massage at Pure Bliss Massage Spa. Valued at $150

Nothing Bundt Cake item
Nothing Bundt Cake
$15

Starting bid

10' decorated Nothing Bundt Cake. Valued at $48

A Little Too Much Fun in the Sun item
A Little Too Much Fun in the Sun
$255

Starting bid

Whether you're headed to a backyard barbeque or the lake, this rolling Igloo cooler has all the essentials for summertime shenanigans. Valued at $510

Photo Session at A&M Gardens item
Photo Session at A&M Gardens
$45

Starting bid

3-Hour Access to A&M Gardens for a beautiful backdrop with your photographer of choice. Valued at $150

