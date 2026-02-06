Azle Area Chamber Of Commerce Banquet Silent Auction 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Cozy up with a new blanket, reading your books from The Reading Rabbit while enjoying a California wine and the scent of your bookish candle. Valued at $190
Take a trip down memory lane with a handful of 90's favorites-from Smirnoff Ice to Lip Smackers, there is plenty to make your kids call you 'cringe'. Valued at $250
Get your tail in gear with all the Jiu Jitsu gym essentials. This bag includes all you need for your first three months of training with Annunziato Jiu Jitsu. Valued at $630
Drape yourself with hometown pride with this loaded Azle Hornets Basket. Valued at $100
Impress your barbecue guests with this custom Azle Hornet butcher block and grilling gear. Valued at $180
Where's the beef? It's in this basket! Along with tallow products. Valued at $450
Relaxed vibes only! Treat yourself to four 1-hour massages at Brace Chiropractic and other wellness goodies. Valued at $365
$100 Capriccio Gift Card
Spoil your favorite feline with this basket of goodies (they probably still won't like you though). Valued at $75
Complete your honey-do list with this handy tool bin. There's liquor to ease the disappointment when you realize you're not as handy as you thought you were. Valued at $200
Coffee and treats that you can enjoy both on and off the clock. Valued at $200
Enjoy a round of golf for 4 at Cross Timbers Golf Course. It's never too early to work on your swing for the Chamber Golf Tournament. Valued at $290
This basket of dog goodies is sure to make that dog your new best friend. Valued at $75
It's time to stop being lazy and get that winter sludge off your vehicle. Valued at $32
Diffuse essential oils in your new diffuser after your 1-Hour Brace Chiropractic massage. Valued at $175
$250 Gift Certificate to Main Event
You can be Cinco de Mayo ready with this basket of fiesta favorites for Taco Tuesday. Valued at $150
Keep that family heirloom on the road with a free oil change and goodies from Christian Brother's Automotive. Valued at $150
Treat yourself to a day at Cross Timbers. Don't spend it all at the beer cart. Valued at $150
You might think you know good coffee, but you're wrong. Four coffee blends and four flavored syrups. Valued at $125
Stranded? Dirty car? Your good neighbor, Haley Carter has you covered. Valued at $100
It's time to figure out what that funky smell is in the car. Schedule your complete auto detail with Hill's Paint and Body. Valued at $200
Start your date night with coffee and conversation at Starbucks, before heading out to dinner for two at Rise Souffle. Then cap off your evening with gelato at Amorino Gelato. You don't even have to ask your dad for gas money-includes a $20 QT gift card. Valued at $155
Your most valuable asset is you. Have a relaxing spa night at home. Valued at $200
Top of the morning to you with coffee, Bailey's Irish Cream and a variety of flavored syrups. Valued at $125
Take these out of your TikTok shopping cart and go find your perfect Judy Blue fit at Azle Western Wear-(3 pair can be exchanged for your size). Cute tote bag included. Valued at $240
If you haven't had a mini photo session with Kaitlyn Fleming Photography, you're missing out! This is your shot at getting your cute portraits that you have been eyeballing on Instagram. Valued at $420
Ceramic planter with self watering snail, plant included. Maybe you'll have a shot at not killing this one. Valued at $40
Stand out at your next marketing event with two dozen custom logo cookies of your business. Valued at $90
It's almost time for the creepy crawlies to start making their way indoors. Let them know they are not invited by treating your house with pest control from Longhorn Termite & Pest Control. Valued at $102
Melt the stress away with a 90-Minute massage with Lovell's Massage and Wellness. Valued at $130
Adult and Teen Challenge made T-shirts and Freshie/Candle. Valued at $65
All the goodies in this basket are what you really find at the end of the rainbow- a blanket, Irish Liquor, and sweet treats. Valued at $75
Has TikTok convinced you that you need to be a crunchy mom? This basket of all natural cleaning products will get you started. Valued at $230
Enjoy froyo at Azle's Orange Leaf once a week for 52 weeks, plus two thinksport water bottles. Valued at $350
Enjoy a medium gourmet pizza of choice each week for a year! Valued $780
Stay hydrated and eat healthy...at least one day of the week with a Prep and Crave gift card. Valued at $75
Curl up with the newest Frieda McFadden novel while enjoying the rest of your book-girl doodies. It's not bed rotting if you're reading. Valued at $155
Specially handcrafted backpack and portfolio by Saddleback Leather Company. Valued at $707
Seasonings, Salsa, and Sweets, Oh My!. Valued at $60
9 out of 10 dentists agree, that sweet treats are important, but so is brushing and teeth whiting. Valued at $250
1-Night Romantic stay at The Orchard Event Venue & Retreat. Valued at $250
Girl Dinner! If it's served on a wooden plank, it counts as charcuterie, right? Valued at $100
Enhance the ambience of your patio with a wooden wind spinner. Valued at $50
Cigars and Whisky? Could I BE anymore manly?? Valued at $115
Two Tickets to watch the Texas Rangers and a parking pass (Dates limited). Valued at $225
One Hour Couple's Massage at Pure Bliss Massage Spa. Valued at $150
10' decorated Nothing Bundt Cake. Valued at $48
Whether you're headed to a backyard barbeque or the lake, this rolling Igloo cooler has all the essentials for summertime shenanigans. Valued at $510
3-Hour Access to A&M Gardens for a beautiful backdrop with your photographer of choice. Valued at $150
