eventClosed

Junior Auxiliary of Collierville's Fall Fest 2024

178 S Center St

Collierville, TN 38017, USA

addExtraDonation

$

SAVE when you Purchase General Admission Tickets for Two!
$75
groupTicketCaption
Package includes 2 General Admission tickets! - (*Cornhole Tournament entry not included*) | Tickets are $45.00 per Person -OR- $75.00 for 2! | Open Buffet | *21+ Event* - Alcohol is - BYOB | Bring Cash, Card or Venmo for additional activities- [ Silent Auction | Whiskey Pull $ 35 | Wine Pull $20 | Cornhole $20]
General Admission Ticket for One
$45
General Admission ONLY - (*Cornhole Tournament entry not included*) | Tickets are $45.00 per Person | Open Buffet | *21+ Event* - Alcohol is - BYOB | Bring Cash, Card or Venmo for additional activities- [ Silent Auction | Whiskey Pull $ 35 | Wine Pull $20 | Cornhole $20]
Cornhole Tournament Entry
$20
*Does not include General Admission Ticket* Cornhole Tournament Entry is $20/participant. This option only provides entry into the cornhole tournament for those that have already purchased general admission ticket.
Active/Provisional Entry
free
Paid with Dues

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing