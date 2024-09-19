This ticket is for one entry to the Ivy Boutique. This fee will benefit the Ivy Community Foundation.
This ticket is for one entry to the Ivy Boutique. This fee will benefit the Ivy Community Foundation.
Premium Vendor fee
$75
This fee is for a 10x10 space and includes a table and 2 chairs. Please bring your tablecloth and other materials to sell your items. Unfortunately, there will be no access to power and generators will not be allowed inside the building.
This fee is for a 10x10 space and includes a table and 2 chairs. Please bring your tablecloth and other materials to sell your items. Unfortunately, there will be no access to power and generators will not be allowed inside the building.
Vendor fee
$50
This fee is for a 10x10 space and does not include a table and chair. Please bring your tablecloth and other materials to sell your items. Unfortunately, there will be no access to power and generators will not be allowed inside the building.
This fee is for a 10x10 space and does not include a table and chair. Please bring your tablecloth and other materials to sell your items. Unfortunately, there will be no access to power and generators will not be allowed inside the building.