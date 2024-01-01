Spring Movie Night at PS 107: Trolls Band Together

Join us in the Big Yard for Family Movie Night with Poppy, Branch and some new trolls on the block!





This is not a drop off event! At least one grownup per family is required to stay and enjoy the movie with your kiddos. Please be mindful that there's a tighter space capacity for film screenings than for other types of Big Yard events, and we'd love to let in as many KIDS as possible!





DATE: Friday, May 10th

TIME: Doors open @ 7:00pm, Movie starts @ 7:45pm (or when it's dark enough)

COST: $10 per person

SEATING: BYO blanket or low chairs

CONCESSIONS: Pizza, snacks, and refreshments will be sold. All proceeds will benefit the PTA.





This event always sells out, so we recommend purchasing your tickets ASAP! We will not be selling tickets at the door.





Questions? Email Audrey and Gemma.





Families in need of financial assistance to attend this event should reach out to Parent Coordinator Nadia Benlarbi for support from the PTA. All such requests are treated in confidence.





If tickets are sold out, you can join the waitlist and if tickets become available, we'll contact you.