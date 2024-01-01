2024 Earth Day Celebration and Cleanup in Whitman

Thank you for considering getting involved with our local Earth Day Celebration and Cleanup. We’re starting in Whitman at Hobart Pond where there will be demonstrations, recycling partners to take you beyond traditional recycling, giveaways and a cleanup inside and out.

Sponsors can contribute financially or get involved by hosting a table, clean up team or demonstration to support getting trash out of our communities and finding ways to renew it rather than burning or building a landfill.

High level sponsor options are listed here. Please reach out to Angela via [email protected] for custom options and support with demos or table hosting.