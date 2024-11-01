Rooted in Resilience: Honoring the Strength and Contributions of Black Women-For Sponsorships, go to bit.ly/WOCR_SPONSORSHIP

Your donation covers the cost for a local high school or university student of color to attend the 2025 Women of Color Roar Breakfast for free. This opportunity allows them to participate in the event at no expense. Contributions are 100% tax-deductible.

