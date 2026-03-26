Brentwood Seawolves

Offered by

Brentwood Seawolves

About the memberships

Brentwood Seawolves's Memberships

Intro Group Monthly Membership
$95

Renews monthly

Introduction to Competitive Swimming

45 Minute Practices / 4 Days per Week

$95 monthly

Equipment Fins and kick board

Age Group Monthly Membership
$110

Renews monthly

1 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week

$110 monthly

Equipment: Fins and kick board

Bronze Group Monthly Membership
$160

Renews monthly

1.5 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week

$160 monthly

Equipment: Fins, kick board and hand paddles

Silver Group Monthly Membership
$220

Renews monthly

2 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week

$220 monthly Silver

Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles

Gold Group Monthly Membership
$225

Renews monthly

2 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week

$225 monthly

Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles

Senior/National Group Monthly Membership
$275

Renews monthly

2 Hour Practices + Strength Training (Additional Cost) / 5-6 Days per Week

$275 monthly

Equipment Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles

Age Group (3 Day - Dual Sport)
$75

Renews monthly

1 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week

Equipment Fins and kick board

Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify

Bronze Group (3 Day - Dual Sport)
$112

Renews monthly

1 1/2 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week

Equipment: Fins, kick board and hand paddles

Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify

Silver Group (3 Day - Dual Sport)
$154

Renews monthly

2 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week

Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles

Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify

Gold Group (3 Day - Dual Sport)
$157

Renews monthly

2 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week

Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles

Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify

BSW Annual Package
$75

Valid until July 31

Annual Swimmer Package is a required part of seasonal membership. This package is charged annually in August for active members or when the member starts with the club. If the member joins from June - July, the package will be charged only in the upcoming August Session.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!