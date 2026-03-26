Brentwood Seawolves's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Introduction to Competitive Swimming
45 Minute Practices / 4 Days per Week
$95 monthly
Equipment Fins and kick board
Renews monthly
1 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week
$110 monthly
Equipment: Fins and kick board
Renews monthly
1.5 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week
$160 monthly
Equipment: Fins, kick board and hand paddles
Renews monthly
2 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week
$220 monthly Silver
Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles
Renews monthly
2 Hour Practices / 5 Days per Week
$225 monthly
Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles
Renews monthly
2 Hour Practices + Strength Training (Additional Cost) / 5-6 Days per Week
$275 monthly
Equipment Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles
Renews monthly
1 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week
Equipment Fins and kick board
Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify
Renews monthly
1 1/2 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week
Equipment: Fins, kick board and hand paddles
Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify
Renews monthly
2 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week
Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles
Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify
Renews monthly
2 Hour Practices / 3 Days per Week
Equipment: Fins, pull buoy, kick board, snorkel and hand paddles
Swimmer MUST be actively participating in a secondary sport to qualify
Valid until July 31
Annual Swimmer Package is a required part of seasonal membership. This package is charged annually in August for active members or when the member starts with the club. If the member joins from June - July, the package will be charged only in the upcoming August Session.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!