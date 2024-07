The Historic Calvary Baptist Church is celebrating its 145th Anniversary. As of the events celebrating this historic occasion, the Church will be hosting a Homecoming Concert. The concert will be held on August 24, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church, located at 575 East 18th Street, Paterson, NJ 07514. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.





The concert will feature special guest artist Zacardi Cortez.