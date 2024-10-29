2025 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro Volunteer Registration

If you can give accurate directions and have an upbeat personality, you might consider volunteering on the Walk Route to help guide and encourage participants on the route. You will pass out stickers to walkers for each lap they walk, cheer them on as they are walking, and assist the water and snack volunteers with passing out bottles of water to walkers as needed. You will also help guide vendors to their set-up location. Walk Route volunteers do not help vendors set up or transport any of their supplies. Vendors are responsible for their own setup and transporting supplies. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk. Please only select one volunteer option.