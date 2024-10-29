2025 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro Volunteer Registration

Hampton, VA 23666, USA
Get the day started with the staff of the Social Butterflies Foundation as we unload supplies and arrange tables and chairs for the event. Distribute appropriate equipment and supplies to each station. Place signage, banners, inflatable arch, and backdrops in the designated areas. Must be able to lift 25 pounds. Please only select one volunteer option.
For people who like to meet and greet, registration is a great opportunity to say hello and check in walk registrants, volunteers, and special guests for the Walk. Registration volunteers collect donations, offline donation forms, assist with onsite registration, distribute information to each walker, and ensure that everyone entering the site is registered. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk. Please only select one volunteer option.
Volunteers will fold, organize, and distribute t-shirts to participants that have paid their registration fees according to the registration package chosen. Volunteers will also disperse shirts to those who are attending the walk-in person and purchased additional shirts. Volunteers must pay close attention to ensure that all shirts are dispersed to the appropriate walk registrants. The t-shirt volunteers are also responsible for ensuring that walk volunteers receive their orange volunteer shirts. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk. Please only select one volunteer option.
Volunteers who have knowledge of answering questions about lupus and/or fibromyalgia. Volunteers will share our mission with walkers, distribute brochures about Social Butterflies Foundation, lupus, and fibromyalgia, and pass out the why I walk fans. Volunteers will also advise guests about our DMV License Plate Campaign and assist with signing up. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk. Please only select one volunteer option.
Volunteers will fold and organize SBF Merchandise to be sold. Volunteer will make sure the table and area are clutter free. Volunteer will be responsible for ensuring that merchandise inventory is correct based on items sold. Volunteer must have cash handling skills and be familiar with using a table and Square card reader. Volunteer will neatly pack up merchandise and their supplies during clean up. Please only select one volunteer option.
If you can give accurate directions and have an upbeat personality, you might consider volunteering on the Walk Route to help guide and encourage participants on the route. You will pass out stickers to walkers for each lap they walk, cheer them on as they are walking, and assist the water and snack volunteers with passing out bottles of water to walkers as needed. You will also help guide vendors to their set-up location. Walk Route volunteers do not help vendors set up or transport any of their supplies. Vendors are responsible for their own setup and transporting supplies. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk. Please only select one volunteer option.
This area requires upbeat and friendly people to provide refreshments to walkers during the walk. You will let walkers know that free snacks and water are available. You will help set up the station. You will make sure the coolers around the track are filled with ice and bottles of water, replenishing as necessary. You will also offer water to the walkers while they are on the track route. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk, Please only select one volunteer option.
Help keep our youngest walkers busy and entertained by helping to facilitate fun activities at Kid’s Corner. Kid’s Corner consists of bounce houses, kid’s characters, face painting, arts and crafts, and more. Kid’s Corner volunteers may also prepare and sell popcorn, ice cones, or cotton candy. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk. Please only select one volunteer option.
If you are a nurse, medical assistant, or trained in first aid, we need your skills to assist in case a participant needs minor first aid treatment. You will help neatly pack up this section at the end of the walk. Please only select one volunteer option.
We want to make sure to leave Boo Williams Sportsplex as clean and beautiful as it was prior to the walk. Volunteers are needed to break down tables, and chairs, pack up the arch, signage, banners, and backdrops, and load up supplies to be transported back to the SBF office. Volunteers will ensure that everything is in its proper designated place. With several volunteers cleaning up is a breeze! Must be able to lift 25 pounds. Please only select one volunteer option.
