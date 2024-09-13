St. Mary School's Spring Raffle 2024

Join our nonprofit's raffle for a chance to win big while supporting St. Mary School! Your participation is not only a chance to win big, but also plays a vital role in supporting continued improvements and the enrichment of every St.Mary students academic experience. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our School. 🎟️





Thank you for your support. ✨





St. Mary School





$100 per ticket





1st Prize $10,000

2nd Prize $2,000

3rd Prize $500





Drawing September 13th, 2024





Maximum total tickets to be sold is 200.

125 tickets required to be sold prior to drawing.

In the event 125 tickets have not been sold by September 13th, drawing will be delayed until the 125 minimum has been met and winner will be notified.

Winner need not be present