ISEA 2025 Conference Sponsorship

2,500 Sponsorship Level
$2,500
This level includes: Four registrations to the conference Verbal recognition as sponsor during presentations (welcoming, keynotes, etc) Logo recognition in printed materials for the Conference Logo recognition in promotional materials including signage and e-blasts Logo on ISEA conference webpage
1,000 Sponsorship Level
$1,000
This level includes: Two registrations to the conference Promotional materials included in registration packet and displayed at sponsor table throughout conference Name recognition in printed materials for the conference Logo on ISEA conference webpage
500 Sponsorship Level
$500
This level includes: One registration to the conference Logo on ISEA conference webpage. Recognition in e-blasts
