ISEA 2025 Conference Sponsorship

This level includes:
Four registrations to the conference
Verbal recognition as sponsor during presentations (welcoming, keynotes, etc)
Logo recognition in printed materials for the Conference
Logo recognition in promotional materials including signage and e-blasts
Logo on ISEA conference webpage
1,000 Sponsorship Level
$1,000
This level includes:
Two registrations to the conference
Promotional materials included in registration packet and displayed at sponsor table throughout conference
Name recognition in printed materials for the conference
Logo on ISEA conference webpage
500 Sponsorship Level
$500
This level includes:
One registration to the conference
Logo on ISEA conference webpage.
Recognition in e-blasts
