2024 ETHS PTSA Skate Night

Pricing above does not include skate rental. Skate rental is $3/person (cash only) *Please note Skateland accepts cash only for all purchases while inside skating rink* **This event is open to Tech students, family and guest** If you wish to come in costume please do so, no face masks or look alike weapons will be permitted.

Pricing above does not include skate rental. Skate rental is $3/person (cash only) *Please note Skateland accepts cash only for all purchases while inside skating rink* **This event is open to Tech students, family and guest** If you wish to come in costume please do so, no face masks or look alike weapons will be permitted.

seeMoreDetailsMobile