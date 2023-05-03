Cinco De LifeGate 2024

Cinco de LifeGate Tennis & Pickleball Tournament will benefit LifeGate's scholarship fund. This fund provides access to mental health services for those in the metro Atlanta community who cannot afford care and counseling.
Event: Mixed Doubles and Women's Doubles Tennis & Pickleball Tournament
Date: Friday, May 3rd, 2023
Time: 11 AM, Tournament Check In - 10:45 AM
Cost: $300 per team (lunch included)
$150 per individual (lunch included)
$50 for spectators for lunch (must register before)
Location: Cherokee Town & Country Club
Address: 155 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
OTHER DETAILS
Mulligans: Players can purchase mulligans for $20 prior to the tournament as well as day of the tournament
*limit 2 per match
Play with a Pro: Players can select this option if they want to be paired with a pro for the tennis or pickleball tournament, the cost is $500