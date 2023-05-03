Cinco De LifeGate 2024

Cinco de LifeGate Tennis & Pickleball Tournament will benefit LifeGate's scholarship fund. This fund provides access to mental health services for those in the metro Atlanta community who cannot afford care and counseling.





Event: Mixed Doubles and Women's Doubles Tennis & Pickleball Tournament

Date: Friday, May 3rd, 2023

Time: 11 AM, Tournament Check In - 10:45 AM

Cost: $300 per team (lunch included)

$150 per individual (lunch included)

$50 for spectators for lunch (must register before)

Location: Cherokee Town & Country Club

Address: 155 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305





OTHER DETAILS

Mulligans: Players can purchase mulligans for $20 prior to the tournament as well as day of the tournament

*limit 2 per match

Play with a Pro: Players can select this option if they want to be paired with a pro for the tennis or pickleball tournament, the cost is $500