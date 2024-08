My son in law was involved in an accident, all waffle proceeds will go to the Mason Ashby Benefit.





The winner will be chosen Thursday July 18th for the following prizes:





1.) Waffle Car for Roseville Figure 8 or Derby at The Warren County Fair July 19th or 20th. Car is a 2006 Nissan Ultima. Winner keeps car with cats intact.

2.) $50 Gift certificate to Twisted Too in Roseville.

3.) $20 Casey's Gift Card