Creative Arts Unity Foundation Platinum Memberships 2024

Our foundation is built on the strength of unity and wanting change in the communities we live in , and now it’s time to go to work to make serious changes in our community. We are A 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. At The Creative Arts Unity Foundation, our mission is The Creative Arts Unity Foundation is here to mentor, support, & encourage leadership in youths through scholarships and volunteer programs in effort to establish a better quality of life. Our goal is to educate and assist as many youths as possible along with their families. While building a better community structure. One of the ways The Creative Arts Unity Foundation does this is by providing water, sport’s drinks, snacks to students in arts programs like Marching band. We give Scholarships to High School Seniors seeking to further their education in 4 year Universitiy. The Foundation will also be assisting students in all arts programs with support to keep their arts programs funded and with supplies needed to continue their artistic journey. We also support our community with our homeless outreach programs. The foundation also will be helping marching bands get meals during long practices, parades and performances. Along with these programs, we are looking to start a Teen Depression Intervention program, Mentorship program, and a Financial Literacy Program with many more programs to come.