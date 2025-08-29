A Night of Giving Silent Auction

Hosted by

Winter Park Wonderland vacation package
$5,692

Starting bid

Discover the wonders of Colorado’s year- round mountain playground with a stay in a stylish alpine condo in downtown Winter Park.


Please see the link below for a video of this experience package.


https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V24zQwuBBE_OtapYYLqAmCypa1ZuaxBY/view?usp=sharing&t=5




Private Chef Soiree
$1,725

Starting bid

Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for six guests.


Please see the link below for a video of this experience package.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1u-InBS9mOSwErZe2xvw0Eb3-BBsEvEMT/view?usp=sharing



U.S. Open Golf Championship 2026
$3,047

Starting bid

Witness one of the world's most prestigious golf tournaments with two single-day tickets to the U.S. Open Golf Championship 2026 paired with four-star hotel accommodation.


Please see the link below for a video of this experience package.


https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H6_C5k8zlmCl9JXYSC7IfOIcQnsUreDB/view?usp=sharing&t=1

St. Martin Style
$2,760

Starting bid

A state of island bliss awaits on sunny St. Martin with a stay in one of six stylish apartments in walking distance of Mullet Bay Beach.


Please see the link below for a video of this experience package.


https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eX6X2SMD4iSjllI1vqYwDmXAxfZnMXyw/view?usp=sharing&t=53



Transatlantic Wine Trail
$8,280

Starting bid

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime wine retreat to an 11th-century Italian castle and a private vineyard estate in Sonoma.


Please see the link below for a video of this experience package.


https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ll867E3Sk53EGSN_CuJ7SStWN8P7uSCM/view?usp=sharing



