Boston's Forgotten Felines

Hosted by

Boston's Forgotten Felines

About this event

BFF at Bloom Into Spring Market

474 Centre St

Newton, MA 02458, USA

$3 items
$3

Cat ears
Key chains

$4 items
$4

Small catnip play sticks

$5 items
$5

Norah's handmade zipper pulls

Handmade bracelets
Spay/Neuter earrings


$6 items
$6

Norah's handmade silvervine cat toys (small)

$8 items
$8

Norah's handmade silvervine cat toys (large/more intricate)

Catnip plants

$10 items
$10

Large catnip kick sticks
Norah's handmade felt earrings

$15 items
$15

Handmade tie-style cat blankets

$20 items
$20

Handmade quilted cat blankets

4-pack of Norah's silvervine cat toys (small)

Add a donation for Boston's Forgotten Felines

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!