BFF at Bloom Into Spring Market

About this event
Cat ears
Key chains
Small catnip play sticks
Norah's handmade zipper pulls
Handmade bracelets
Spay/Neuter earrings
Norah's handmade silvervine cat toys (small)
Norah's handmade silvervine cat toys (large/more intricate)
Catnip plants
Large catnip kick sticks
Norah's handmade felt earrings
Handmade tie-style cat blankets
Handmade quilted cat blankets
4-pack of Norah's silvervine cat toys (small)
$
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