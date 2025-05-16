BFF Goblin Market room, Nov 14-16, 2025

903 Dulaney Valley Rd

Towson, MD 21204, USA

Sponsor of the Seelie Court
$44

GRANTS PREMIUM ACCESS, Your booth name announced in Faerie Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but Seelie, origin. The knowledge that you have done extra to help us pull this off! Thank you!

Sponsor of the Unseelie Court
$44

GRANTS PREMIUM ACCESS, Your booth name announced in Faerie Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but Unseelie, origin. The knowledge that you have done extra to help us pull this off! Thank you!

10x20 Space, 3 days, 2 nights
$850

1) Pay this bill in MAY 2) Continue being fabulous! 3) Please announce your acceptance and include a link to the ticket page. https://www.bigwhimsy.com/bff.html 4) Feel free to post more on various social media using the hashtag #bmorefairy #fairyscary to continue to generate excitement. 5) We ask that you decorate your vending space!

10x10
$450

1) Pay this bill 2) Continue being fabulous! 3) Please announce your acceptance and include a link to the ticket page. https://www.bigwhimsy.com/bff.html 4) Feel free to post more on various social media using the hashtag #bmorefairy #fairyscary to continue to generate excitement. 5) We ask that you decorate your vending space!

6' Table in Warfields Goblin Market
$175

1) Pay this by March 28 2) Continue being fabulous! 3) Please announce your acceptance and include a link to the ticket page. https://www.bigwhimsy.com/bff.html 4) Feel free to post more on various social media using the hashtag #bmorefairy #fairyscary to continue to generate excitement. 5) We ask that you decorate your vending space in a whimsical manner, helping to set the ambiance of the Land of Faery!

