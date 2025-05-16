BFF Goblin Market room, Nov 14-16, 2025

rate.xLeft
GRANTS PREMIUM ACCESS, Your booth name announced in Faerie Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but Seelie, origin. The knowledge that you have done extra to help us pull this off! Thank you!
rate.xLeft
GRANTS PREMIUM ACCESS, Your booth name announced in Faerie Court as a Sponsor of the Court, and a Present of indeterminate, but Unseelie, origin. The knowledge that you have done extra to help us pull this off! Thank you!
rate.xLeft
1) Pay this bill in MAY 2) Continue being fabulous! 3) Please announce your acceptance and include a link to the ticket page. https://www.bigwhimsy.com/bff.html 4) Feel free to post more on various social media using the hashtag #bmorefairy #fairyscary to continue to generate excitement. 5) We ask that you decorate your vending space!
rate.xLeft
1) Pay this bill 2) Continue being fabulous! 3) Please announce your acceptance and include a link to the ticket page. https://www.bigwhimsy.com/bff.html 4) Feel free to post more on various social media using the hashtag #bmorefairy #fairyscary to continue to generate excitement. 5) We ask that you decorate your vending space!
rate.xLeft
1) Pay this by March 28 2) Continue being fabulous! 3) Please announce your acceptance and include a link to the ticket page. https://www.bigwhimsy.com/bff.html 4) Feel free to post more on various social media using the hashtag #bmorefairy #fairyscary to continue to generate excitement. 5) We ask that you decorate your vending space in a whimsical manner, helping to set the ambiance of the Land of Faery!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing