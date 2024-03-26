Texas District Pilot International
2024 Texas District Convention Fundraisers
Lucky Buckets-Single Tickets (less than 5)
$5
$5 each --use this option for less than 5 tickets
$5 each --use this option for less than 5 tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lucky Buckets--multiples of 5
$20
Use this option for multiples of 5 (ex: choose 1 to buy 5 tickets)
Use this option for multiples of 5 (ex: choose 1 to buy 5 tickets)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Heads or Tails
$5
$5 each--there will be 6 rounds
$5 each--there will be 6 rounds
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout