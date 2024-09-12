Pag Parents Inc USAG Team Memberships 2024 (Annual)
PAG Gymnastics Team Membership (Bronze)
$1,015
This is the annual membership assessment in the booster club for our Bronze gymnasts.
NOTE: This does not include the States Meet or Fly Away Meet
NOTE: This amount is lower than the rest of the team girls as they have 1 less meet this year.
PAG Gymnastics Team Membership (Silver, Gold, Plat, Diamond)
$1,210
This is the annual membership assessment in the booster club for all other team gymnasts.
NOTE: This does not include the States Meet or Fly Away Meet
NOTE: This amount is higher than the rest of the team girls as they have 1 more meet this year.
