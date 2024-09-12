Pag Parents Inc USAG Team Memberships 2024 (Annual)

This is the annual membership assessment in the booster club for all other team gymnasts. NOTE: This does not include the States Meet or Fly Away Meet NOTE: This amount is higher than the rest of the team girls as they have 1 more meet this year.

This is the annual membership assessment in the booster club for all other team gymnasts. NOTE: This does not include the States Meet or Fly Away Meet NOTE: This amount is higher than the rest of the team girls as they have 1 more meet this year.

seeMoreDetailsMobile