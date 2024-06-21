Fall 2024 Spirit Wear

Product Measurement:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Width XS (17 1/2) S(19) M(20 1/2) L(22) XL(24) 2XL(26) 3XL(28) 4XL(30)
Unisex Next Level Long Sleeve Cotton Tee
$35
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Width XS (18 1/2) S (20) M (21 1/2) L (23 1/2) XL (25 1/2) 2XL (25 1/2) 3XL(27 1/2)
District Triblend Crew Neck
$30
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - XS (17 1/4) S (18 1/4) M (19 1/4) L (20 3/4) XL (22 1/4) 2XL ( 23 3/4) 3XL (25 3/4) 4XL (27 3/4)
District Triblend V neck
$30
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - XS(17 1/4) S(18 1/4) M(19 1/4) L (20 3/4) XL (22 1/4) 2XL ( 24 1/4) 3XL (26 1/4) 4XL (28 1/4)
District Triblend Racerback Tank
$25
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Bust Measurement - XS (15 1/4) S(16 1/4) M (17 1/4) L(18 3/4) XL(20 1/4) 2XL (22) 3XL (23 3/4) 4XL(25 1/2)
Silver Men's Sport Teks
$30
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - XS (18 1/2) S (20) M (21 1/2) L (23) XL (24 1/2) 2XL (26) 3XL (28) 4XL (30)
Silver Women's Sport Teks
$30
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Bust Measurement - XS (18) S (19) M (20) L (21 1/2) XL (23) 2XL (24 1/2) 3XL (26 1/2) 4XL (28 1/2)
Unisex Gildan Heavy Blend Hoodie
$40
PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS:CHEST WIDTH
Measured across the chest one inch below armhole when laid FLAT.
Chest Measurement - S(20) M(22) L(24) XL(26) 2XL(28) 3XL(30) 4XL(32)
