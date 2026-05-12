BFOM Swing for Cause

PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952





4 person team includes:





18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.





PLEASE READ!

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