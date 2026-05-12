Big Family Of Michigan Inc

Hosted by

Big Family Of Michigan Inc

About this event

BFOM Swing for Cause

49001 North Ave

Macomb, MI 48042, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$125

Includes a sign with company logo at the hole.


PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Individual Golf Registration
$125

1 golf registration includes:


  • 18-holes w/ cart
  • continental breakfast
  • lunch at the turn
  • (2) drink tickets
  • dinner to follow


PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Team Golf Registration (4 personal team)
$440

PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952


4 person team includes:


18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.


PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Dinner Only (per person)
$40

Individual dinner only ticket.


PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Hole-In-One Sponsorship
$1,500

Hole-In-One Sponsorship includes

  • your name as a Hole-In-One Sponsor at one of the Par 3's (funds used to buy the insurance)
  • a foursome in the outing*
  • four company logo'd signs throughout the course
  • four books of raffle tickets


4 person team PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952


*18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.


PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Eagle Sponsor
$1,000

Eagle Sponsorship includes:

  • a foursome in the outing*
  • 4 company logo'd signs throughout the course
  • 4 books of raffle tickets

PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952


*18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.


PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Lunch at the Turn Sponsor
$1,000

Lunch at the Turn Sponsorship includes:

  • a custom sign at the turn nothing you are the sponsor of the lunch (funds used to pay for lunch)
  • an additional custom sign on the course
  • 4 books of raffle tickets

PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Breakfast Sponsor
$750

Breakfast Sponsorship includes:

  • a custom sign at the continental breakfast (funds used to pay for breakfast)
  • an additional custom sign on the course
  • 4 books of raffle tickets

PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Cornhole Board Sponsor
$600

Cornhole Board Sponsorship includes:

  • a custom sign at the cornhole toss-hole (funds used to purchase board for this and future charity events)
  • an additional custom sign on the course
  • 4 books of raffle tickets

PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Foursome and Sign Sponsorship
$550

Foursome and Sign Sponsorship includes:

  • a foursome in the outing*
  • a company logo'd sign on the course

4 person team PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952


*18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.


PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Gold Sponsor
$150

Gold Sponsorship includes:

  • 18-holes w/ cart
  • continental breakfast
  • lunch at the turn
  • (2) drink tickets
  • dinner to follow
  • a company logo'd sign on the course

PLEASE READ!

Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.

Volunteer Lunch Sponsor
$50

Volunteer Lunch Sponsorship helps offset the cost to feed our awesome volunteers :)

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