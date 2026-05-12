BFOM Swing for Cause

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About this event
Includes a sign with company logo at the hole.
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Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
1 golf registration includes:
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952
4 person team includes:
18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Individual dinner only ticket.
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Hole-In-One Sponsorship includes
4 person team PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952
*18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Eagle Sponsorship includes:
PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952
*18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Lunch at the Turn Sponsorship includes:
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Breakfast Sponsorship includes:
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Cornhole Board Sponsorship includes:
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Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Foursome and Sign Sponsorship includes:
4 person team PLEASE text list of golfers to Chris 586-255-0952
*18-holes w/ cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, (2) drink tickets, and dinner to follow.
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Gold Sponsorship includes:
PLEASE READ!
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll be given an option to leave an OPTIONAL contribution to zeffy. You can choose in the drop down “Other” and put in $0.
Volunteer Lunch Sponsorship helps offset the cost to feed our awesome volunteers :)
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