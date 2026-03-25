BFR's Legacy for Life Auction

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Starting bid
7 Nights • Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Enjoy a wonderful week in Tuscany with a vacation package full of extras! Stay in a 1-Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the historic city of Cortona and be hosted by one of the most highly rated Tuscany-based vacation providers. Located on one of the city's most characteristic streets, you will enjoy the historic center and beauty of Cortona. This location is a perfect starting point for day trips to discover the beautiful artistic cities of Tuscany and Umbria. ***Airfare not included
INCLUDES:- 7 nights in a 1-Bedroom Apartment in the city center - Welcome with your local assistant and personal introduction to Cortona- Walking tour of Cortona with a professional guide- Pre-arrival and in-house local English speaking concierge and booking services- All consumption fees (A/C, heating etc)
https://youtu.be/0FO1d33Nvlw?si=J_BR7Yq8i_hmPnks
EXCLUDED:- Cortona visitor's tax (8 euros per person). Airfare/Flights.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 Delta Club Tickets, right behind home plate, to see the Atlanta Braves vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, June 7th, 1:30PM.
1 Delta Club Parking Pass Included.
Covered Seating, Section 126, Row 9.
Valued at $1,085.00
Starting bid
7 Nights • Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Enjoy a wonderful week in Tuscany with a vacation package full of extras! Stay in a 1-Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the historic city of Cortona and be hosted by one of the most highly rated Tuscany-based vacation providers. Located on one of the city's most characteristic streets, you will enjoy the historic center and beauty of Cortona. This location is a perfect starting point for day trips to discover the beautiful artistic cities of Tuscany and Umbria. ***Airfare not included
INCLUDES:- 7 nights in a 1-Bedroom Apartment in the city center - Welcome with your local assistant and personal introduction to Cortona- Walking tour of Cortona with a professional guide- Pre-arrival and in-house local English speaking concierge and booking services- All consumption fees (A/C, heating etc)
https://youtu.be/0FO1d33Nvlw?si=J_BR7Yq8i_hmPnks
EXCLUDED:- Cortona visitor's tax (8 euros per person). Flights.
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 nights in Ellijay! Kayak Cove is an HGTV worthy cabin with the Cartecay River literally at your back door. You will love the views of the river from almost every room in this beautiful cabin.
No holiday weekends.
The space:
You will feel relaxed right when you open the front door to the cozy main living room with rock gas log fireplace and upscale decor.
Master on main with King size bed and full bath.
Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with queen beds and 1 Full bath.
Loft area has a cozy reading nook that overlooks the great room.
Full service kitchen with 4 barstools. Dining room with seating for 6. Gas log fireplace. Sun room/Living room with plenty of seating and gas fireplace. Walk out onto grilling deck with gas grill that wraps around to screened porch with picnic table, rocking chairs and bed swing. In ground fire pit area and hot tub!
$1100 value
Starting bid
5 Nights • Sleeps up to 6
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Set off on a memorable 5-night family getaway to Orlando or the Gulf Coast, where sun-drenched beaches and thrilling theme parks promise fun for everyone.
***Airfare/Transporation not included
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Orlando and other Florida destinations
- Choose from well-reviewed 3-star resorts detailed in the link below. 4-star resorts available for some dates.
- Configuration will be 2 beds (double beds or larger) plus sofa bed, or another comparable configuration depending on availability.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T56830
LOCATION
Various destinations in Florida.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food, transportation, and parking not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Starting bid
Located on the banks of Lake Acworth in Acworth, Georgia, Cobblestone Golf Course has been a long standing favorite of Metro-Atlanta golfers. Owned by Cobb County and operated by Bobby Jones Links, Cobblestone is one of the most popular public courses in North Atlanta. Cobblestone opened in 1993, was fully renovated in 2010, and most recently the clubhouse was expanded and new practice areas were constructed in 2021. Offering fantastic Champion Bermuda greens, white sand bunkers and a lakefront Ken Dye design, Cobblestone has racked up awards and accolades over the years. These awards include a Four Star rating by Golf Digest, a spot on the “Top 100 Courses You Can Play” by Golf Magazine, and “Best Municipal Courses in The US” by Golfweek. Cobblestone also offers some of Atlanta’s best professional instruction. With a variety of junior clinics and tournaments throughout the year, our youngest golfers can also start improving their game today!
OUTINGS: Whether you’re planning a corporate outing, an impressive client meeting, a fundraiser, or just an enjoyable day of golf with friends, our expertly trained staff will deliver memorable experiences for groups of all sizes. Cobblestone has long been a favorite among local groups and organizations due to our dedicated service, challenging yet fun golf course, and top-notch facilities. Impress clients, co-workers, sponsors, and donors alike with a memorable experience, regardless of group size or event scope.
Foursome Included: Greens fees. Cart fee is $20 per player. Mon-Fri and Weekends in the afternoon.
Provided by: Cobblestone Golf Course
Starting bid
5 Nights • Sleeps up to 6
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Set off on a memorable 5-night family getaway to Orlando or the Gulf Coast, where sun-drenched beaches and thrilling theme parks promise fun for everyone.
***Airfare/Transporation not included
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Orlando and other Florida destinations
- Choose from well-reviewed 3-star resorts detailed in the link below. 4-star resorts available for some dates.
- Configuration will be 2 beds (double beds or larger) plus sofa bed, or another comparable configuration depending on availability.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T56830
LOCATION
Various destinations in Florida.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food, transportation, and parking not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Starting bid
Auction Package will include:
One Classic Studio Portrait Session
plus One 16x20 Museum Canvas Print.
Includes all family members and pets, too. No Expiration date.
$2,430 value
Starting bid
Gifted Hands 20th Anniversary Edition: The Ben Carson Story Hardcover
Starting bid
5 Nights • Sleeps up to 6
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Set off on a memorable 5-night family getaway to Orlando or the Gulf Coast, where sun-drenched beaches and thrilling theme parks promise fun for everyone.
***Airfare/Transporation not included
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Orlando and other Florida destinations
- Choose from well-reviewed 3-star resorts detailed in the link below. 4-star resorts available for some dates.
- Configuration will be 2 beds (double beds or larger) plus sofa bed, or another comparable configuration depending on availability.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T56830
LOCATION
Various destinations in Florida.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food, transportation, and parking not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Starting bid
Take to the skies with this unforgettable Discovery Flight experience courtesy of Phoenix Air.
Perfect for anyone who has ever dreamed of flying, this unique opportunity gives you a behind-the-scenes look at aviation — and the chance to experience flight in a whole new way.
Whether you’re exploring a future in aviation or simply looking for an incredible adventure, this is an experience you won’t forget.
Starting bid
Gifted Hands 20th Anniversary Edition: The Ben Carson Story Hardcover
Starting bid
$1000 Gift Certificate. This Gift Certificate represents a fully guided family portrait session in our studio and 14" portrait art piece. There is absolutely no additional purchase necessary.
Starting bid
Gifted Hands 20th Anniversary Edition: The Ben Carson Story Hardcover
Starting bid
Gifted Hands 20th Anniversary Edition: The Ben Carson Story Hardcover
Starting bid
The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture's War on the American Family Hardcover
Starting bid
The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture's War on the American Family Hardcover
Starting bid
The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture's War on the American Family Hardcover
Starting bid
The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture's War on the American Family Hardcover
Starting bid
The Perilous Fight: Overcoming Our Culture's War on the American Family Hardcover
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