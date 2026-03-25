BFR's Legacy for Life Auction

Orlando, FL

5 Nights • Sleeps up to 6

Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.



Set off on a memorable 5-night family getaway to Orlando or the Gulf Coast, where sun-drenched beaches and thrilling theme parks promise fun for everyone.

***Airfare/Transporation not included



INCLUDES:

- 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Orlando and other Florida destinations

- Choose from well-reviewed 3-star resorts detailed in the link below. 4-star resorts available for some dates.

- Configuration will be 2 beds (double beds or larger) plus sofa bed, or another comparable configuration depending on availability.

- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.



Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:



https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T56830





Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year

Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.

Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o.

This certificate is non-refundable, fully transferable, and has no cash value.

Additional terms & conditions apply

LOCATION

Various destinations in Florida.



OTHER NOTES

Unless otherwise noted, food, transportation, and parking not included.



WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?

There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.