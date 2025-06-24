BFU-USA National Convention - Houston 2025

The BFU-USA Friday Cultural Bonanza is the premier African cultural event in Northern America and a veritable showcase of Bui culture from the Cameroons. This event is also an opportunity to gain an immersive social cultural experience of the indigenous Bui traditions and ritual performances without leaving the comfort of the Americas.
This Friday Cultural Celebration ticket is for ONE adult. Please note that no meals are available with this ticket. Guests with this ticket type will ONLY be admitted to the event for which the ticket has been purchased.
The BFU-USA Friday Cultural Bonanza is the premier African cultural event in Northern America and a veritable showcase of Bui culture from the Cameroons. This event is also an opportunity to gain an immersive social cultural experience of the indigenous Bui traditions and ritual performances without leaving the comfort of the Americas.
This Friday Cultural Celebration ticket is for ONE adult. Please note that no meals are available with this ticket. Guests with this ticket type will ONLY be admitted to the event for which the ticket has been purchased.
Saturday Grand Gala Night
$100
Please join us on Saturday for a red-carpet paparazzi style joie de vivre with the best DJ in the metro. All your musical senses will be indulged and fully satisfied.
The Saturday Gala Night ticket is for ONE adult. Please note that no meals are available with this ticket. Guests with this ticket type will ONLY be admitted to events for which the ticket has been purchased.
Please join us on Saturday for a red-carpet paparazzi style joie de vivre with the best DJ in the metro. All your musical senses will be indulged and fully satisfied.
The Saturday Gala Night ticket is for ONE adult. Please note that no meals are available with this ticket. Guests with this ticket type will ONLY be admitted to events for which the ticket has been purchased.
Combo: Friday Cultural Evening & Saturday Gala Night
$200
Get the full experience of BFU-USA convention by getting the combo package.
This combo ticket covers Friday Cultural Evening & Saturday Gala Night Celebration for ONE adult.
Get the full experience of BFU-USA convention by getting the combo package.
This combo ticket covers Friday Cultural Evening & Saturday Gala Night Celebration for ONE adult.
Add a donation for BFU-USA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!