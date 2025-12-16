BGCYN Dinner Auction Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Symbol of strength, vision, and leadership
• Two premium tables (20 guests) with name signage
• Company name/logo on stage backdrop and all event marketing
• Recognition in media, website, and program
• Verbal recognition during event and logo on photo backdrop
• Opportunity to speak or present award at Gala
• Full-page ad in event program
Symbol of perseverance and prosperity
• One premium table (10 guests) with name signage
• Logo on event signage and printed program
• Recognition on website and social media
• Verbal acknowledgment from emcee
• Half-page ad in event program
Symbol of protection, community, and tradition
• One reserved table (10 guests)
• Logo in event program and website
• Quarter-page ad in event program• Verbal recognition during event
Symbol of life, renewal, and connection
• One reserved table (10 guests)
• Name recognition in event program and website
• Recognition on shared sponsor signage
Symbol of foundation and strength
• One reserved table (10 guests)
• Name listed in event program and website
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!