Boys And Girls Club Of The Yakama Nation Inc

Boys And Girls Club Of The Yakama Nation Inc

BGCYN Dinner Auction Gala

415 E Taneum Rd

Thorp, WA 98946, USA

Eagle Sponsor
$15,000

Symbol of strength, vision, and leadership


• Two premium tables (20 guests) with name signage

• Company name/logo on stage backdrop and all event marketing

• Recognition in media, website, and program

• Verbal recognition during event and logo on photo backdrop

• Opportunity to speak or present award at Gala

• Full-page ad in event program

Salmon Sponsor
$10,000

Symbol of perseverance and prosperity


• One premium table (10 guests) with name signage

• Logo on event signage and printed program

• Recognition on website and social media

• Verbal acknowledgment from emcee

• Half-page ad in event program

Cedar Sponsor
$7,500

Symbol of protection, community, and tradition


• One reserved table (10 guests)

• Logo in event program and website

• Quarter-page ad in event program• Verbal recognition during event

River Sponsor
$5,000

Symbol of life, renewal, and connection


• One reserved table (10 guests)

• Name recognition in event program and website

• Recognition on shared sponsor signage

Plateau Sponsor
$2,500

Symbol of foundation and strength


• One reserved table (10 guests)

• Name listed in event program and website

