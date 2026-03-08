Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus, Inc.
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Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Flaunt It! Cabaret Silent Auction

Pick-up location

533 Amherst St, Buffalo, NY 14207, USA

Josh Allen #17 Autographed Jersey item
Josh Allen #17 Autographed Jersey
$400

Starting bid

Own the Game! Authentic Josh Allen autographed jersey — a rare treasure for any Bills fan. Display it, cherish it, or brag about it — this piece of NFL history could be yours! - Valued at $900+

Josh Allen #17 Autographed Football item
Josh Allen #17 Autographed Football
$200

Starting bid

Throw for Glory! Authentic Josh Allen autographed football — score a legendary piece of Bills history for your collection! - Valued at $400+

Dawson Knox #88 Autographed Football item
Dawson Knox #88 Autographed Football
$200

Starting bid

Touchdown Alert! Authentic Dawson Knox autographed football — a must-have for Bills fans and collectors alike. - Valued at $400+

Jack Ashwood Original item
Jack Ashwood Original
$150

Starting bid

Support the Arts, Celebrate BGMC & NCTM! Own this original abstract by Jack Ashwood — a dynamic work full of life and color. - Valued at $300

Imaginative Digital Art Collection by Kat’s Curiosities item
Imaginative Digital Art Collection by Kat’s Curiosities item
Imaginative Digital Art Collection by Kat’s Curiosities item
Imaginative Digital Art Collection by Kat’s Curiosities
$150

Starting bid

Digital Wonders! A collection of unique artwork from Kat’s Curiosities that blend fantasy, horror, sci‑fi, and creative curiosity — discover your next favorite print. (1) framed 11x14 print, (3) 8x10 prints & (5) 5x7 prints - Collection valued at $300

For the Love of Buffalo item
For the Love of Buffalo item
For the Love of Buffalo item
For the Love of Buffalo
$125

Starting bid

Celebrate the spirit of Buffalo with ‘For the Love of Buffalo,’ a one-of-a-kind wood-burned artwork capturing the pride, passion, and energy of our city’s sports culture. Rich in detail and handcrafted with care, this piece is a true tribute to the fans who make Buffalo unforgettable. - Valued at $250

Decorative End Table item
Decorative End Table item
Decorative End Table
$100

Starting bid

valued at $200

Portrait of Highmark Stadium item
Portrait of Highmark Stadium
$60

Starting bid

Capture the Moment! Highmark Stadium in all its glory, beautifully framed for your wall. [19x12] - Valued at $130

Loving Life #1 By Jim Cavalcoli item
Loving Life #1 By Jim Cavalcoli
$50

Starting bid

Created by a talented singing member, this original framed graphite drawing (March 14, 2026) captures the elegance and motion of the human form. Drawn on Canson vellum, it reflects both artistic precision and expressive energy — a meaningful addition to any art collection. - valued at $150

Ocean Majesty - Cornet Barcelona Collection item
Ocean Majesty - Cornet Barcelona Collection
$50

Starting bid

Experience coastal elegance with ‘Ocean Majesty’ from the Cornet Barcelona Collection. With its intricate oceanic motifs and refined craftsmanship, this piece evokes the depth and beauty of the sea. valued at $120

Look Sharp: 4 Haircuts at Ready Barbershop item
Look Sharp: 4 Haircuts at Ready Barbershop
$50

Starting bid

Four standard men’s haircuts at Ready Barbershop in Buffalo, NY — professional, friendly service from a highly rated local barbershop. Look sharp and feel great with this everyday essential! - Value $125

Abstract Expression – Original Acrylic by Alex DeNisco item
Abstract Expression – Original Acrylic by Alex DeNisco
$50

Starting bid

Created by a gifted BGMC member, this 18x24 acrylic abstract explores color, texture, and movement through bold, expressive brushwork. A unique piece that brings energy and creativity to any collection - valued at $200

Disney Marvel X-Men Wolverine Backpack & Wallet item
Disney Marvel X-Men Wolverine Backpack & Wallet item
Disney Marvel X-Men Wolverine Backpack & Wallet
$40

Starting bid

Claws Out! Exclusive Disney Marvel X-Men Wolverine set — mini backpack and matching wallet, perfect for fans and collectors. - Valued at $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!