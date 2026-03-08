Flaunt It! Cabaret Silent Auction

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Own the Game! Authentic Josh Allen autographed jersey — a rare treasure for any Bills fan. Display it, cherish it, or brag about it — this piece of NFL history could be yours! - Valued at $900+
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Throw for Glory! Authentic Josh Allen autographed football — score a legendary piece of Bills history for your collection! - Valued at $400+
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Touchdown Alert! Authentic Dawson Knox autographed football — a must-have for Bills fans and collectors alike. - Valued at $400+
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Support the Arts, Celebrate BGMC & NCTM! Own this original abstract by Jack Ashwood — a dynamic work full of life and color. - Valued at $300
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Digital Wonders! A collection of unique artwork from Kat’s Curiosities that blend fantasy, horror, sci‑fi, and creative curiosity — discover your next favorite print. (1) framed 11x14 print, (3) 8x10 prints & (5) 5x7 prints - Collection valued at $300
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Celebrate the spirit of Buffalo with ‘For the Love of Buffalo,’ a one-of-a-kind wood-burned artwork capturing the pride, passion, and energy of our city’s sports culture. Rich in detail and handcrafted with care, this piece is a true tribute to the fans who make Buffalo unforgettable. - Valued at $250
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valued at $200
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Capture the Moment! Highmark Stadium in all its glory, beautifully framed for your wall. [19x12] - Valued at $130
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Created by a talented singing member, this original framed graphite drawing (March 14, 2026) captures the elegance and motion of the human form. Drawn on Canson vellum, it reflects both artistic precision and expressive energy — a meaningful addition to any art collection. - valued at $150
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Experience coastal elegance with ‘Ocean Majesty’ from the Cornet Barcelona Collection. With its intricate oceanic motifs and refined craftsmanship, this piece evokes the depth and beauty of the sea. valued at $120
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Four standard men’s haircuts at Ready Barbershop in Buffalo, NY — professional, friendly service from a highly rated local barbershop. Look sharp and feel great with this everyday essential! - Value $125
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Created by a gifted BGMC member, this 18x24 acrylic abstract explores color, texture, and movement through bold, expressive brushwork. A unique piece that brings energy and creativity to any collection - valued at $200
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Claws Out! Exclusive Disney Marvel X-Men Wolverine set — mini backpack and matching wallet, perfect for fans and collectors. - Valued at $100
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