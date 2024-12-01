University of Miami: Black Graduate Student Association
BGSA Spring Raffle - Buy A Ticket For A Chance To Win UM Swag!
One Raffle Ticket
$5
With each purchase, you will receive one ticket for the BGSA Spring Raffle, Goodluck!
With each purchase, you will receive one ticket for the BGSA Spring Raffle, Goodluck!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Two Raffle Tickets
$7
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
With each purchase, you will receive two tickets for the BGSA Spring Raffle, Goodluck!
With each purchase, you will receive two tickets for the BGSA Spring Raffle, Goodluck!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Three Raffle Tickets
$10
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
With each purchase, you will receive three tickets for the BGSA Spring Raffle, Goodluck!
With each purchase, you will receive three tickets for the BGSA Spring Raffle, Goodluck!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout