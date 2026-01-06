BGSF Trivia Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Purchase of a Team Ticket includes admission for an entire table (up to 8 individuals).
Want something more specific? Sponsor an individual trivia question! It’s a unique way to showcase your brand while engaging with the community in a fun and memorable way.
Round sponsorships are a fantastic way to gain visibility while contributing to a great cause. Your name or logo will be featured during the round, and you’ll be recognized as a key supporter of our schools.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!