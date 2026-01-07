BGYHA Annual Raffle 2025-2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
$
We’re bringing the heat for Youth Hockey Day!
https://bit.ly/GrillinRaffle
🎟️ Raffle includes:
🥩 $500 Gift Certificate to Belleville Brothers Meats
🔥 Napoleon Freestyle 365 Gas Grill ($679 MSRP)
👏 Raffle proudly presented by Black Swamp Fireplaces & Grills a Kellermeier company
Freestyle 365 SB (F365DSBPGT-ECP) | Napoleon
Cold drinks. Big prizes. Great cause.
🎟️ $25 per ticket
🧊 YETI M15 Cooler
🥃 A HUGE selection of premium booze, featuring:
• Knob Creek 21
• Weller Antique
• Juniper “Ale Ziggy Zoomba”
• And many more top-shelf enjoyables
🙌 Presented by Beckett's Burger Bar, Beckett's Barrel Room & Sam B's
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!