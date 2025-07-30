BH Event Center Rental

Step into the Brilliant Art Xposed (B.A.X.) Theater, an exceptional performing arts venue seating up to 200 guests. Equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and staging, the B.A.X. Theater offers flexible arrangements suitable for weddings, expos, birthdays, banquets, and classroom-style events. We are running a special right now of $100 per hour with a minimum of a four hour booking Sunday through Thursday. For Friday and Saturday Event's the fee is $125 per hour with a four hour minimum booking. This booking is non refundable, but transferable to accommodate an alternate date if changed seven days prior to event date. You are responsible for any and all damages that occur during your event.