BH Event Center Rental

The deposit reserves your booking date and is deducted from the total cost of your balance. Deposits are non refundable, but can be transferred to an alternate date if changed seven days prior to event date.
Step into the Brilliant Art Xposed (B.A.X.) Theater, an exceptional performing arts venue seating up to 200 guests. Equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and staging, the B.A.X. Theater offers flexible arrangements suitable for weddings, expos, birthdays, banquets, and classroom-style events. We are running a special right now of $100 per hour with a minimum of a four hour booking Sunday through Thursday. For Friday and Saturday Event's the fee is $125 per hour with a four hour minimum booking.
The charming Artistic Cafe' is an intimate space ideal for poetry readings, small performances, culinary demonstrations, or cozy gatherings for up to 50 guests. We are running a special right now of $100 per hour with a minimum of a four hour booking Sunday through Thursday. For Friday and Saturday Event's the fee is $125 per hour with a four hour minimum booking.
Additional hours added outside of four hour minimum for Monday-Friday Rentals.
Additional hours added outside of four hour minimum for Friday/Saturday rentals.
One Security guard is required for up to forty guests when serving alcoholic beverages, and for any additional guest over forty guests an additional security guard is required. If you have 60+ attendees at your event without alcohol being served a security guard is required. The fee listed covers one security guard for four hours. This fee is non refundable.
We do recommend purchasing insurance through a third party for any event held at Brandon House. If you choose not to purchase insurance you are responsible for any damages that occur during your event. Balance must be paid in full seven days before your event; all payments are non refundable.
