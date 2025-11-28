BH Farewell Events

Hosted by
Little Rock, AR 72212, USA
Mood Swings is a Live Music Open Mic designed for singers, poets, musicians, comedians to get in the mood. Food Trucks. Open Stage. Live Band. Event will begin at 8:00pm.
Cinema & Soundtracks is a series of Live Music Events Showcasing the Soundtracks from Our Favorite Movie Collection. Concessions Will Be Sold. Event will begin at 8:00pm.
Brandon House will host its last performance before passing the baton to its legacy organization Arts, Absolutely! The STAYExpo will begin at 12pm and you must register as vendor. Visit www.brandonhouseperformingartscenter.org to register.
