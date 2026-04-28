BH Robotics FLLE Registration Payment

If the child you have registered is entering 2nd or 3rd grade in the fall, please pay here to complete the registration for Bloomfield Hills Robotics First Lego League Explore (FLLE). Note: On the next page, in the summary of your order (directly before you enter your payment information), you will see "Help keep Zeffy free for BH Robotics FLL Explore💜 (optional)". You may change the dropdown to "Other" and type in $0 as your contribution to Zeffy.

If the child you have registered is entering 2nd or 3rd grade in the fall, please pay here to complete the registration for Bloomfield Hills Robotics First Lego League Explore (FLLE). Note: On the next page, in the summary of your order (directly before you enter your payment information), you will see "Help keep Zeffy free for BH Robotics FLL Explore💜 (optional)". You may change the dropdown to "Other" and type in $0 as your contribution to Zeffy.

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