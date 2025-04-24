BH Robotics FTC Registration Payment

If the child you have registered is entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade in the fall, please pay here to complete the registration for Bloomfield Hills Robotics First Tech Challenge (FTC). Note: On the next page, in the summary of your order (directly before you enter your payment information), you will see "Help keep Zeffy free for BH Robotics FLL Challenge 💜 (optional)". You may change the dropdown to "Other" and type in $0 as your contribution to Zeffy.