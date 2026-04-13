Annual Membership

About the memberships
Valid until June 10, 2027
BHA of Iowa yearly newsletter, open events, resources.
BHA of Iowa godišnji vijesnik, otvoreni događaji, materijali i usluge.
Valid until June 10, 2027
All Basic benefits plus: plus members only events, website/social post features, networking platform.
Sve osnovne beneficije plus: članske manifestacije, predstavljanje na BHA of Iowa web stranici, BHA of Iowa "networking" mogućnosti
Valid until June 10, 2027
All GOLD benefits plus logo placement on website, recognition at BHA of Iowa events, newsletter ad placement, social media shoutout/tags.
Sve zlatne beneficije plus: logo na web stranici, priznanje na BHA of Iowa događajima, oglas u vijesniku, pohvala i spomen na društvenim mrežama.
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