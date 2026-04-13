BHA of Iowa

Offered by

BHA of Iowa

About the memberships

Annual Membership

Basic-Bujrum
Free

Valid until June 10, 2027

BHA of Iowa yearly newsletter, open events, resources.

BHA of Iowa godišnji vijesnik, otvoreni događaji, materijali i usluge.

Gold-Zlatna Džezva
$50

Valid until June 10, 2027

All Basic benefits plus: plus members only events, website/social post features, networking platform.

Sve osnovne beneficije plus: članske manifestacije, predstavljanje na BHA of Iowa web stranici, BHA of Iowa "networking" mogućnosti

Sponsor-Firma
$200

Valid until June 10, 2027

All GOLD benefits plus logo placement on website, recognition at BHA of Iowa events, newsletter ad placement, social media shoutout/tags.

Sve zlatne beneficije plus: logo na web stranici, priznanje na BHA of Iowa događajima, oglas u vijesniku, pohvala i spomen na društvenim mrežama.

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