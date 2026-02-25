International Society For Krishna Consciousness Of Illinois Inc

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International Society For Krishna Consciousness Of Illinois Inc

About this event

Bhagavad Gita Camp

1025 N Smith St

Palatine, IL 60067, USA

Week 1 & 2 - One Child ($350/Child - Early Bird)
$350
Available until Jun 30

Includes all learning activities for two weeks from Jul 20 to Jul 31 2026, Camp Books, Breakfast & Nut Free Vegetarian Lunch + Snacks in the evening. Available till June 30th. Price increases to $400 / 2 Weeks / Child on Jul 1.

Week 1 & 2 - More than one child ($300/Child - Early Bird)
$300
Available until Jun 30

Children from same family. Includes all learning activities for two weeks from Jul 20 to Jul 31 2026, Camp Books, Breakfast & Nut Free Vegetarian Lunch + Snacks in the evening. Price increases to $400 / 2 Weeks / Child on Jul 1.

Week 1 (Jul 20 to Jul 24) Only ($200/Child Early Bird)
$200
Available until Jun 30

Available till June 30. Registration Cost increases to $250/Child on Jul 1st

Week 2 (Jul 27 to Jul 31) Only ($200/Child - Early Bird)
$200
Available until Jun 30

Available till June 30. Registration Cost increases to $250/Child on Jul 1st

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