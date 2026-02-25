Bhagavad Gita Camp

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Includes all learning activities for two weeks from Jul 20 to Jul 31 2026, Camp Books, Breakfast & Nut Free Vegetarian Lunch + Snacks in the evening. Available till June 30th. Price increases to $400 / 2 Weeks / Child on Jul 1.
Children from same family. Includes all learning activities for two weeks from Jul 20 to Jul 31 2026, Camp Books, Breakfast & Nut Free Vegetarian Lunch + Snacks in the evening. Price increases to $400 / 2 Weeks / Child on Jul 1.
Available till June 30. Registration Cost increases to $250/Child on Jul 1st
Available till June 30. Registration Cost increases to $250/Child on Jul 1st
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