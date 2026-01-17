BHEF Time With Teacher Auction

NOTE: Top 4 bidders win. This is Auction #1 of 4



Calling all superheroes! Suit up and power up for an action-packed Superhero Training Camp with Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Jung! Heroes will invent their own superhero, then design a mighty cape, mask, and superhero shirt. Next, heroes will work together to build a daring obstacle course! Then it's time to leap, race, dodge, and save the day as they put their super skills to the test! We’ll wrap up by filming a short video reel starring our real-life superheroes in action. The 4 highest bidders are invited to this heroic, high-energy adventure!



Date: TBD After School

2:20pm-4pm