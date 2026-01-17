BHEF Time With Teacher Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #1 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #2 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #3 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #4 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #5 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #6 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #7 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #8 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #9 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #10 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #11 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #12 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #13 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #14 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: Top 15 bidders win, this is auction #15 of 15
NOTE #2: This auction is for one child only, if you have multiple kids, you must win multiple auctions :)
Parents! This is your chance for some kid-free time! Top bidders will join Mrs. Chan, Ms. Szeto, Mrs. Jackson & Mrs. Jung for a night of food and fun! Dinner will be provided and we will do some fun games and crafts together.
DATE: Friday, May 1st
5:30 pm-8:30 pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: 1 winner only)
Meet Mrs. Roberts at Barnes and Noble and she will gift you a book of your choice (Under $20). Then you can sip hot chocolate and read together!
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 6 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #1 of 6)
Your 2nd grade teachers will host breakfast and engage in an activity for the kids to enjoy!
Date: 2/26
Time: 7:30-8:15am
Location: STEAM space behind room 8
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 6 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #2 of 6)
Your 2nd grade teachers will host breakfast and engage in an activity for the kids to enjoy!
Date: 2/26
Time: 7:30-8:15am
Location: STEAM space behind room 8
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 6 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #3 of 6)
Your 2nd grade teachers will host breakfast and engage in an activity for the kids to enjoy!
Date: 2/26
Time: 7:30-8:15am
Location: STEAM space behind room 8
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 6 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #4 of 6)
Your 2nd grade teachers will host breakfast and engage in an activity for the kids to enjoy!
Date: 2/26
Time: 7:30-8:15am
Location: STEAM space behind room 8
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 6 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #5 of 6)
Your 2nd grade teachers will host breakfast and engage in an activity for the kids to enjoy!
Date: 2/26
Time: 7:30-8:15am
Location: STEAM space behind room 8
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 6 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #6 of 6)
Your 2nd grade teachers will host breakfast and engage in an activity for the kids to enjoy!
Date: 2/26
Time: 7:30-8:15am
Location: STEAM space behind room 8
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #1 of 3)
Join Ms. Young to decorate your own tote bag. During this activity, you will use design using Cricut Design Space, cut it out with iron on vinyl with the Cricut machine, and press it onto the tote using a heat press.
Date & TIme: TBD - at Wed lunch or Thurs after school
Location: STEAM area
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #2 of 3)
Join Ms. Young to decorate your own tote bag. During this activity, you will use design using Cricut Design Space, cut it out with iron on vinyl with the Cricut machine, and press it onto the tote using a heat press.
Date & TIme: TBD - at Wed lunch or Thurs after school
Location: STEAM area
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend to join, this is auction #3 of 3)
Join Ms. Young to decorate your own tote bag. During this activity, you will use design using Cricut Design Space, cut it out with iron on vinyl with the Cricut machine, and press it onto the tote using a heat press.
Date & TIme: TBD - at Wed lunch or Thurs after school
Location: STEAM area
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: This is an adults-only activity item as the time will be during school hours.
NOTE #2: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend to join
NOTE #3: This is auction 1 of 3
Join Ms. Young to decorate your own tote bag. During this activity, you will use design using Cricut Design Space, cut it out with iron on vinyl with the Cricut machine, and press it onto the tote using a heat press.
Date & Time: TBD - Between lunch and dismissal on a Wed or Thurs or after school
Location: STEAM area
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: This is an adults-only activity item as the time will be during school hours.
NOTE #2: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend to join
NOTE #3: This is auction 2 of 3
Join Ms. Young to decorate your own tote bag. During this activity, you will use design using Cricut Design Space, cut it out with iron on vinyl with the Cricut machine, and press it onto the tote using a heat press.
Date & Time: TBD - Between lunch and dismissal on a Wed or Thurs or after school
Location: STEAM area
Starting bid
(NOTE #1: This is an adults-only activity item as the time will be during school hours.
NOTE #2: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend to join
NOTE #3: This is auction 3 of 3
Join Ms. Young to decorate your own tote bag. During this activity, you will use design using Cricut Design Space, cut it out with iron on vinyl with the Cricut machine, and press it onto the tote using a heat press.
Date & Time: TBD - Between lunch and dismissal on a Wed or Thurs or after school
Location: STEAM area
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #1 of 4)
Join Mr. Chang for an afternoon of "tea," snacks and a short movie afterwards in Room 2! Mr. Chang with provide drinks and snacks.
Date TBD: After school 3:00-4:00PM
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #2 of 4)
Join Mr. Chang for an afternoon of "tea," snacks and a short movie afterwards in Room 2! Mr. Chang with provide drinks and snacks.
Date TBD: After school 3:00-4:00PM
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #3 of 4)
Join Mr. Chang for an afternoon of "tea," snacks and a short movie afterwards in Room 2! Mr. Chang with provide drinks and snacks.
Date TBD: After school 3:00-4:00PM
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #4 of 4)
Join Mr. Chang for an afternoon of "tea," snacks and a short movie afterwards in Room 2! Mr. Chang with provide drinks and snacks.
Date TBD: After school 3:00-4:00PM
Starting bid
(NOTE: 1 Winner can invite 2 friends)
Spend an hour playing with two friends in Mrs. Robert’s classroom! There will be airtoobz, airforts, slime and more!
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #1 of 4)
Night time story, plushie sleeps over and pick-up is the next day
Date: TBD with winners
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #2 of 4)
Night time story, plushie sleeps over and pick-up is the next day
Date: TBD with winners
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #3 of 4)
Night time story, plushie sleeps over and pick-up is the next day
Date: TBD with winners
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 4 bidders win, this is auction #4 of 4)
Night time story, plushie sleeps over and pick-up is the next day
Date: TBD with winners
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #1 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #2 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #3 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #4 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #5 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #6 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #7 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #8 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #9 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #10 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 6th
Time: 2:20-3:20pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: 1 winner only)
Join Ms. Mitchell from arrival time until dismissal, visiting classrooms, making intercom announcements, helping on the playgrounds and in the cafe, enjoying coffee/cocoa breaks, and SO much MORE! Lunch with Librarians of the Day
Date: March 10th
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 4 bidders win. This is Auction #1 of 4
Calling all superheroes! Suit up and power up for an action-packed Superhero Training Camp with Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Jung! Heroes will invent their own superhero, then design a mighty cape, mask, and superhero shirt. Next, heroes will work together to build a daring obstacle course! Then it's time to leap, race, dodge, and save the day as they put their super skills to the test! We’ll wrap up by filming a short video reel starring our real-life superheroes in action. The 4 highest bidders are invited to this heroic, high-energy adventure!
Date: TBD After School
2:20pm-4pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 4 bidders win. This is Auction #2 of 4
Calling all superheroes! Suit up and power up for an action-packed Superhero Training Camp with Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Jung! Heroes will invent their own superhero, then design a mighty cape, mask, and superhero shirt. Next, heroes will work together to build a daring obstacle course! Then it's time to leap, race, dodge, and save the day as they put their super skills to the test! We’ll wrap up by filming a short video reel starring our real-life superheroes in action. The 4 highest bidders are invited to this heroic, high-energy adventure!
Date: TBD After School
2:20pm-4pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 4 bidders win. This is Auction #3 of 4
Calling all superheroes! Suit up and power up for an action-packed Superhero Training Camp with Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Jung! Heroes will invent their own superhero, then design a mighty cape, mask, and superhero shirt. Next, heroes will work together to build a daring obstacle course! Then it's time to leap, race, dodge, and save the day as they put their super skills to the test! We’ll wrap up by filming a short video reel starring our real-life superheroes in action. The 4 highest bidders are invited to this heroic, high-energy adventure!
Date: TBD After School
2:20pm-4pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 4 bidders win. This is Auction #4 of 4
Calling all superheroes! Suit up and power up for an action-packed Superhero Training Camp with Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Jung! Heroes will invent their own superhero, then design a mighty cape, mask, and superhero shirt. Next, heroes will work together to build a daring obstacle course! Then it's time to leap, race, dodge, and save the day as they put their super skills to the test! We’ll wrap up by filming a short video reel starring our real-life superheroes in action. The 4 highest bidders are invited to this heroic, high-energy adventure!
Date: TBD After School
2:20pm-4pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 2 bidders win, this is auction #1 of 2)
Read to classes, put away books, scan books in and out, lunch with Principals of the Day
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 2 bidders win, this is auction #2 of 2)
Read to classes, put away books, scan books in and out, lunch with Principals of the Day
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #1 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #2 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #3 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #4 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #5 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #6 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #7 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #8 of 8
Come race against your teachers in Mario Kart or best them in a round of Mario Party! Your first grade teacher wants to see those Nintedo Switch skills. We have the Switches and snacks for your afternoon of fun.
Date: Tuesday, April 7th 2pm-3pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #1 of 3
Learn how to use Tinkercad to create and print using the 3D printer a one-of-a-kind surprise for your parents.
Date: TBD
Location: BH Tech Room
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #2 of 3
Learn how to use Tinkercad to create and print using the 3D printer a one-of-a-kind surprise for your parents.
Date: TBD
Location: BH Tech Room
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 8 bidders win. This is Auction #3 of 3
Learn how to use Tinkercad to create and print using the 3D printer a one-of-a-kind surprise for your parents.
Date: TBD
Location: BH Tech Room
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 6 bidders win. This is Auction #1 of 6
Join Mrs. Moore and Ms. Pao for some fun and challenging hands-on games. Everyone wins a prize!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th 12:05pm-12:40pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 6 bidders win. This is Auction #2 of 6
Join Mrs. Moore and Ms. Pao for some fun and challenging hands-on games. Everyone wins a prize!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th 12:05pm-12:40pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 6 bidders win. This is Auction #3 of 6
Join Mrs. Moore and Ms. Pao for some fun and challenging hands-on games. Everyone wins a prize!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th 12:05pm-12:40pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 6 bidders win. This is Auction #4 of 6
Join Mrs. Moore and Ms. Pao for some fun and challenging hands-on games. Everyone wins a prize!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th 12:05pm-12:40pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 6 bidders win. This is Auction #5 of 6
Join Mrs. Moore and Ms. Pao for some fun and challenging hands-on games. Everyone wins a prize!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th 12:05pm-12:40pm
Starting bid
NOTE: Top 6 bidders win. This is Auction #6 of 6
Join Mrs. Moore and Ms. Pao for some fun and challenging hands-on games. Everyone wins a prize!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th 12:05pm-12:40pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: 1 winner only)
Join Ms. Mitchell from arrival time until dismissal, visiting classrooms, making intercom announcements, helping on the playgrounds and in the cafe, enjoying coffee/cocoa breaks, and SO much MORE! Lunch with Librarians of the Day
Date: March 10th
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #1 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #2 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #3 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #4 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #5 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #6 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #7 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #8 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #9 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 10 bidders win, this is auction #10 of 10)
Principal Mitchell invites the winners to come play some fun board games while having yummy ice cream with friends after school
Date: March 20th
Time: 2:50-3:50pm
Starting bid
(NOTE: 6 top bidders will win, this is auction #1 of 6)
Painting, woodworking, and other crafty things!
Starting bid
(NOTE: 6 top bidders will win, this is auction #2 of 6)
Painting, woodworking, and other crafty things!
Starting bid
(NOTE: 6 top bidders will win, this is auction #3 of 6)
Painting, woodworking, and other crafty things!
Starting bid
(NOTE: 6 top bidders will win, this is auction #4 of 6)
Painting, woodworking, and other crafty things!
Starting bid
(NOTE: 6 top bidders will win, this is auction #5 of 6)
Painting, woodworking, and other crafty things!
Starting bid
(NOTE: 6 top bidders will win, this is auction #6 of 6)
Painting, woodworking, and other crafty things!
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top bidder invites 4 friends)
Join Mr. Casey for an afternoon of Mario Bros. action at the movie theater. Parents will drop off their kids with Mr. Casey at the theater. Students will purchase their own ticket, but Mr. Casey will provide popcorn, candy, drinks, and supervision during the movie. Free time for parents!
Date: April TBD
Location: AMC Saratoga Theater
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend, this is auction #1 of 3
Join Mrs. Stearns to bake some homemade chocolate chip cookies. Students will get to take home a bag of cookies.
Date: TBD after school
Location: Blue Hills Staff Kitchen
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend, this is auction #2 of 3
Join Mrs. Stearns to bake some homemade chocolate chip cookies. Students will get to take home a bag of cookies.
Date: TBD after school
Location: Blue Hills Staff Kitchen
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend, this is auction #3 of 3
Join Mrs. Stearns to bake some homemade chocolate chip cookies. Students will get to take home a bag of cookies.
Date: TBD after school
Location: Blue Hills Staff Kitchen
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend, this is auction #1 of 3)
Join Ms. Mazon for a friendship bracelet making activity using embroidery thread. Ms. Mazon will teach you up to two different ways to make a friendship bracelet.
Date: TBD during lunch (12:05-12:50)
Location: Room 19
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend, this is auction #2 of 3)
Join Ms. Mazon for a friendship bracelet making activity using embroidery thread. Ms. Mazon will teach you up to two different ways to make a friendship bracelet.
Date: TBD during lunch (12:05-12:50)
Location: Room 19
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders can invite 1 friend, this is auction #3 of 3)
Join Ms. Mazon for a friendship bracelet making activity using embroidery thread. Ms. Mazon will teach you up to two different ways to make a friendship bracelet.
Date: TBD during lunch (12:05-12:50)
Location: Room 19
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders win, this is auction #1 of 3)
Join Ms. Kalyani to troubleshoot tech issues around campus for a couple of hours. This will involve device movement. Winners will take turns either on the same day or different days
Date: TBD
Location: GLC
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders win, this is auction #2 of 3)
Join Ms. Kalyani to troubleshoot tech issues around campus for a couple of hours. This will involve device movement. Winners will take turns either on the same day or different days
Date: TBD
Location: GLC
Starting bid
(NOTE: Top 3 bidders win, this is auction #3 of 3)
Join Ms. Kalyani to troubleshoot tech issues around campus for a couple of hours. This will involve device movement. Winners will take turns either on the same day or different days
Date: TBD
Location: GLC
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!