BHEF's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Details: 3 bedroom, 2.5-bath home in a walkable neighborhood, close to market, beach, & wineries.
Modern furnishings, black-out curtains in bedrooms, family-friendly (crib, high chair, toys), dog-friendly, high-speed internet, Roku TV, board games, and patio furniture. Kitchen furnished for all of your cooking needs. Inflatable tubes and a cooler to enjoy a day out on the Russian River.
Retail Value: $765
Starting bid
Gold Gracie Tennis Linear Earrings in White Crystal
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $45
Retail Value: $80
Starting bid
One free month of Bark Box treats and toys
Retail Value: $24
Starting bid
2 Adult Mansion Tour Tickets
Retail Value: $92
Starting bid
4 SF Giants tickets, including parking pass and adult/kid entry to the Gotham Club.
Tickets are for Sunday, June 28 at 1:05 pm Braves vs Giants and free shirt for fan giveaway
Donated by Principal Ann Mitchell
Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
A box FILLED with everything capybara that any & all capybara lovers would need to be fulfilled. You know JENNIE from BLACKPINK would be bidding on this basket!
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $65
Starting bid
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $55
SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry.
Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world.
Starting bid
SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry.
Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world.
Starting bid
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $40
SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry.
Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world.
Starting bid
SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry.
Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful wine experience featuring a bottle of Picchetti Malbec, a logo wine glass, chocolate port fudge, Wine Away stain remover, 6 wine tastings and an insulated Igloo Luxe Beverage tote.
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $60
On your mark.
Set.
Go!
For the young racer in your family, bid now to get your hands on some smoking Hot Wheels to race at home.
Starting bid
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $55
A player autographed hockey puck donated by the SJ Sharks Foundation
Retail Value: $50
Starting bid
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $105
4 tickets to any San Jose Earthquakes regular season home game.
Note: Parking is not included
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $50
Everything you will need to make delicious & fun cookies!
What's inside you ask? A cookie scoop, spatula, rolling pin, whisk, baking mat, cookbook, apron, oven mitts, 3 different cookie mixes, sprinkles, cookie cutters and decorative icing
Retail Value: $125
Starting bid
Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $50
Games to keep ones kids occupied during the summer travel season!
Starting bid
Kit for bracelet making = hours of non-screen, creative fun!
Starting bid
Retail Value: $260
Starting bid
Designed to orient guests to the winemaking style and standards of Frog’s Leap — expect a casual, conversational tasting experience. Gather around the community table in the under the Arbor where a friendly and informative host will share four wines, and the stories behind them, mere steps away from where they are grown and made. Afterwards, you’re invited to take a self guided stroll through our organic gardens and orchards and maybe even get a peek at some cellar action. 21+ only.
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Retail Value: $260
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!