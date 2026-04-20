Hosted by

Blue Hills Educational Fund

About this event

Sales closed

BHEF's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12300 De Sanka Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070, USA

2-night stay in Sonoma AirBNB item
2-night stay in Sonoma AirBNB
$150

Starting bid

Details: 3 bedroom, 2.5-bath home in a walkable neighborhood, close to market, beach, & wineries.

Modern furnishings, black-out curtains in bedrooms, family-friendly (crib, high chair, toys), dog-friendly, high-speed internet, Roku TV, board games, and patio furniture. Kitchen furnished for all of your cooking needs. Inflatable tubes and a cooler to enjoy a day out on the Russian River.

Retail Value: $765

Kendra Scott Gold Gracie Tennis Linear Earrings item
Kendra Scott Gold Gracie Tennis Linear Earrings
$50

Starting bid

Gold Gracie Tennis Linear Earrings in White Crystal

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $45

Retail Value: $80

Bark Box item
Bark Box
$10

Starting bid

One free month of Bark Box treats and toys

Retail Value: $24

Winchester Mystery House item
Winchester Mystery House
$35

Starting bid

2 Adult Mansion Tour Tickets

Retail Value: $92

4 tickets to SF Giants v. Atlanta Braves item
4 tickets to SF Giants v. Atlanta Braves
$125

Starting bid

4 SF Giants tickets, including parking pass and adult/kid entry to the Gotham Club.

Tickets are for Sunday, June 28 at 1:05 pm Braves vs Giants and free shirt for fan giveaway

Donated by Principal Ann Mitchell
Retail Value: $400

Capybara Basket - Ms. Mazon (Room 19) item
Capybara Basket - Ms. Mazon (Room 19)
$70

Starting bid

A box FILLED with everything capybara that any & all capybara lovers would need to be fulfilled. You know JENNIE from BLACKPINK would be bidding on this basket!

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $65

Sock Basket (Girls) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21) item
Sock Basket (Girls) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21)
$60

Starting bid

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $55

SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry. 

Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world. 

Sock Basket (Boys) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21) item
Sock Basket (Boys) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21)
$30

Starting bid

SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry. 

Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world. 

Sock Basket (Women) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21) item
Sock Basket (Women) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21)
$45

Starting bid

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $40

SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry. 

Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world. 

Sock Basket (Family) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21) item
Sock Basket (Family) - Ms. Schmied (Room 21)
$30

Starting bid

SockGuy has been making the most comfortable socks you’ll ever wear since 1996. Based in Carlsbad, CA, we are avid cyclists, runners, hikers and weekend warriors who have experience as expert level racers, sport enthusiasts, beer aficionados and industry professionals. We are crazy-passionate about socks – we know yarn, knitting and sock design like nobody else in the industry. 

Our socks are made right here in the USA – no outsourcing, no cutting corners – just good old-fashioned hard work to make sure your feet don’t suffer even when you’re pushing your body to the limit. Our socks feature superior comfort, cool designs, and exceptional durability. SockGuy has hundreds of original sock designs sold in thousands of retail locations across the U.S.A. and around the world. 

Picchetti Winery Gift from Mrs. Jackson item
Picchetti Winery Gift from Mrs. Jackson
$95

Starting bid

Enjoy a delightful wine experience featuring a bottle of Picchetti Malbec, a logo wine glass, chocolate port fudge, Wine Away stain remover, 6 wine tastings and an insulated Igloo Luxe Beverage tote.

Retail Value: $250

Hot Wheels Basket - Ms. Szeto (Room 5) item
Hot Wheels Basket - Ms. Szeto (Room 5)
$70

Starting bid

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $60

On your mark.
Set.

Go!

For the young racer in your family, bid now to get your hands on some smoking Hot Wheels to race at home.

San Jose Sharks Autographed Puck item
San Jose Sharks Autographed Puck
$60

Starting bid

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $55

A player autographed hockey puck donated by the SJ Sharks Foundation

Retail Value: $50

4 tickets to any SJ Earthquakes Regular Season home game item
4 tickets to any SJ Earthquakes Regular Season home game
$115

Starting bid

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $105

4 tickets to any San Jose Earthquakes regular season home game.

Note: Parking is not included
Retail Value: $200

Baking Basket - Mrs. Moore (Room 11) item
Baking Basket - Mrs. Moore (Room 11)
$55

Starting bid

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $50

Everything you will need to make delicious & fun cookies!
What's inside you ask? A cookie scoop, spatula, rolling pin, whisk, baking mat, cookbook, apron, oven mitts, 3 different cookie mixes, sprinkles, cookie cutters and decorative icing

Retail Value: $125

Travel Game Basket - Ms. Szeto (Room 5) item
Travel Game Basket - Ms. Szeto (Room 5)
$55

Starting bid

Current Bidder from BHEF Silent Auction Night: $50


Games to keep ones kids occupied during the summer travel season!

Bracelet Basket - Ms. Szeto (Room 5) item
Bracelet Basket - Ms. Szeto (Room 5)
$40

Starting bid

Kit for bracelet making = hours of non-screen, creative fun!


Tickets to Happy Hollow Park & Zoo item
Tickets to Happy Hollow Park & Zoo
$125

Starting bid

Retail Value: $260

Tasting Experiences at Frog's Leap (Napa) item
Tasting Experiences at Frog's Leap (Napa)
$80

Starting bid

Designed to orient guests to the winemaking style and standards of Frog’s Leap — expect a casual, conversational tasting experience. Gather around the community table in the under the Arbor where a friendly and informative host will share four wines, and the stories behind them, mere steps away from where they are grown and made. Afterwards, you’re invited to take a self guided stroll through our organic gardens and orchards and maybe even get a peek at some cellar action. 21+ only.


Retail Value: $200

4 Tickets to Gilroy Gardens item
4 Tickets to Gilroy Gardens
$125

Starting bid

Retail Value: $260

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