BHHS Equestrian Team Spring Fundraiser

About this shop
Flowers will be in various shades of pink. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be in various shades of pink. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be in various shades of purple. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be in various shades of purple. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be in various shades of red. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be in various shades of red. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be in combinations of orange and yellow. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be in combinations of orange and yellow. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discount. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be red geraniums. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be red geraniums. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be pink geraniums. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
Flowers will be pink geraniums. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.
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