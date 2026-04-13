BHHS Equestrian Team

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BHHS Equestrian Team

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BHHS Equestrian Team Spring Fundraiser

Single Pink Basket item
Single Pink Basket
$25

Flowers will be in various shades of pink. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Two Pink Baskets item
Two Pink Baskets
$45

Flowers will be in various shades of pink. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Single Purple Basket item
Single Purple Basket
$25

Flowers will be in various shades of purple. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Two (2) Purple Baskets item
Two (2) Purple Baskets
$45

Flowers will be in various shades of purple. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Single Red Basket item
Single Red Basket
$25

Flowers will be in various shades of red. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Two (2) Red Baskets item
Two (2) Red Baskets
$45

Flowers will be in various shades of red. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Single Orange and Yellow Basket item
Single Orange and Yellow Basket
$25

Flowers will be in combinations of orange and yellow. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Two (2) Orange and Yellow Baskets item
Two (2) Orange and Yellow Baskets
$45

Flowers will be in combinations of orange and yellow. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discount. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Single Red Geranium Basket item
Single Red Geranium Basket
$25

Flowers will be red geraniums. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Two (2) Red Geranium Baskets item
Two (2) Red Geranium Baskets
$45

Flowers will be red geraniums. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Single Pink Geranium Basket item
Single Pink Geranium Basket
$25

Flowers will be pink geraniums. This is for a single (1) basket. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
Two (2) Pink Geranium Baskets item
Two (2) Pink Geranium Baskets
$45

Flowers will be pink geraniums. This is for two (2) baskets and carries a discounted price. Baskets will be similar to the photo, not an exact replica.

0
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