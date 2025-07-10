BHHS Football Boosters

The discount card fundraiser will be our ONLY fundraiser for this year.
Money is to be pre-paid, and discount cards will be distributed in early August.
Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.
Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.
Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.
Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.
From equipment and filming to training and food, we rely on fundraising to help cover $10,000 worth of costs. Consider participating in fundraising or simply just send cash to help support our team. Thank you so much!
From equipment and filming to training and food, we rely on fundraising to help cover $10,000 worth of costs. Consider participating in fundraising or simply just send cash to help support our team. Thank you so much!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing