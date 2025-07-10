BHHS Football Boosters

Varsity Dues
$195
JV Dues
$195
Freshman Dues
$180
Discount Card Fundraiser 2025 - Freshman, JV & Varsity
$100

The discount card fundraiser will be our ONLY fundraiser for this year.

Money is to be pre-paid, and discount cards will be distributed in early August.

Varsity & JV Banquet Tickets - Guests
$40

Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.

Varsity & JV Banquet Tickets - Players
free

Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.

Freshman Banquet Tickets - Guests
$20

Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.

Freshman Banquet Tickets - Players
free

Banquet fees for players are included in the dues.

Individual Level Donation
$50

From equipment and filming to training and food, we rely on fundraising to help cover $10,000 worth of costs.  Consider participating in fundraising or simply just send cash to help support our team.  Thank you so much!

Family Level Donation
$100

From equipment and filming to training and food, we rely on fundraising to help cover $10,000 worth of costs.  Consider participating in fundraising or simply just send cash to help support our team.  Thank you so much!

Banquet Cost Variance (Freshman moved to JV)
$15

