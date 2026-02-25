BHHS Theatre Boosters

Offered by

BHHS Theatre Boosters

💖A-List Snack Bar & Café ☕🍕

⭐ FEATURED
$3

Pizza – Pepperoni
Fresh hot Little Caesars pepperoni slice.

Pizza – Cheese
Fresh hot Little Caesars cheese slice.

Bagel with Cream Cheese
Fresh bagel served with cream cheese. (Plain bagel $2)

🥯 POWER FOODS
$2

Greek Yogurt
-Protein-packed fuel.

String Cheese
-Quick grab-and-go protein.

Banana
-Fresh whole banana.

Oatmeal
-Warm and filling.

🍿 SNACK ATTACK
$2

Homemade Cookies

Candy

Chips

💧☕ HYDRATE & CAFFEINATE
$2

Hot Coffee

Hot Tea

Hot Cocoa

Cold Water

Cold Pop

🎁 BUILD YOUR OWN DANCER GIFT BAG
$2

Dancer Surprise Gift Bag

Fill it with your dancer’s favorites treats!
Includes optional personalized note 💌

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!