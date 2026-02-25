💖A-List Snack Bar & Café ☕🍕

Pizza – Pepperoni
Fresh hot Little Caesars pepperoni slice.
Pizza – Cheese
Fresh hot Little Caesars cheese slice.
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Fresh bagel served with cream cheese. (Plain bagel $2)
Greek Yogurt
-Protein-packed fuel.
String Cheese
-Quick grab-and-go protein.
Banana
-Fresh whole banana.
Oatmeal
-Warm and filling.
Homemade Cookies
Candy
Chips
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Cold Water
Cold Pop
Dancer Surprise Gift Bag
Fill it with your dancer’s favorites treats!
Includes optional personalized note 💌
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