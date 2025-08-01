BHL&MC Findlay Fall Formal Membership Drive

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
The $10/month membership comes to $120/year. With it you are entitled to the full range of benefits of a Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center membership holder.
Valid for one year
The $100/year membership is the more economical option. With it you are entitled to the full range of benefits of a Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center membership holder.
Renews monthly
This option is available only to households which have already purchased 3 memberships with the Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center. With it you are entitled to the full range of benefits of a Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center membership holder.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!