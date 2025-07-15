Individual Adult-Only BHS/SMS Sports Pass 2025-26 (not for BHS students)

Admits ONE ADULT ONLY (not a BHS student) to home, regular-season Brighton High School and Scranton Middle School sponsored contests only. Pass is not valid for for ice hockey, MHSAA tournaments, club sports or fundraising events

We will mail your plastic Individual Adult-ONLY Pass card to the name and address as entered at checkout.

If you need to use the pass before you receive it in the mail, please print the emailed receipt from Zeffy showing the name and email address used to purchase the pass. You may be asked to present photo identification. Printed receipts will only be accepted until 9/5/25.

Please note: The actual sports pass card must be presented at the gate for admission, or ticket purchase will be required. No pictures of the pass will be accepted for entry. Regular ticket price for BHS events is $6 on GoFan.co or CASH-ONLY tickets for Scranton events are $3 for adults and $1 for children.

Ages 62 and older and 5 and under admitted free.

BAS is not responsible for lost or stolen card. NO REFUNDS or replacements