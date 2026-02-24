BHS Baseball - Oceanview Condo in Maui Sleeps 8

Welcome to Kaanapali Alii 451, a stunning 2 bedroom condo (sleeps up to 8) in Maui's exclusive Kaanapali Alii Resort. This lavish residence offers beautiful views of the sparkling Pacific Ocean and the lush greenery that surrounds the property. Expansive windows and a spacious private lanai immerse you in the island's natural beauty from sunrise to sunset.





With its thoughtful updates, luxurious comfort and seamless blend of indoor/outdoor living, Kaanapali Alii 451 offers an exceptional Maul retreat steps from world-famous Ka'anapali Beach.





Value over $4,000!





Check out more details at https://bookings.coraltreeresidencecollection.com/rentals/kaanapali-alii-451





Resort info:

https://www.kaanapalialii.com/





PLEASE NOTE, THE AVAILABILITY CALENDAR ON THE LINK IS NOT ACCURATE. THE ONLY BLACKOUT DATES ARE 11/6-13, 11/24-30 AND 12/23-28. SPRING AND WINTER BREAK ARE AVAILABLE! THE HIGHEST BIDDER BETWEEN THE 2 AVAILABLE WEEKS WILL HAVE FIRST CHOICE OF WEEKS.







