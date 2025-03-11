Brighton Area Schools

BHS Baseball Program Player Fees

VARSITY player fee item
VARSITY player fee
$250

Includes:
(2) Team Practice Jerseys
1 Team Multi-Color Hat
1 Team Pullover/Hoodie
(2) Baseball Pants
1 Team Backpack

Fee will also cover some team meals and the end-of-year party.

JV player fee item
JV player fee
$180

Includes:
(2) Baseball Pants
(2) Team Practice Jerseys
1 Team Black Hat
1 Team Pullover/Hoodie

Fee will also cover the end-of-year team meal.

Freshman player fee item
Freshman player fee
$180

Includes:
(2) Baseball Pants
(2) Team Practice Jerseys
1 Team Black Hat
1 Team Pullover/Hoodie

Fee will also cover the end-of-year team meal.

