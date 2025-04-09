BHS Baseball Comerica/Tigers Tickets

Brighton Game @ Comerica Park 5/15/25 4pm - 1 admission
$10
Ticket for 1 admission to the Brighton HS vs. Detroit Country Day for the Comerica Park High School Baseball Showcase on Thursday, May 15th, 2025. Start time is 4pm. Unlimited amount available.
Tiger's Game vs. Texas Rangers 5/10/25 6:10pm - 1 admission
$20
Ticket for 1 admission to the Tigers Game vs. Texas on Saturday, May 10th, 2025. Start time is 6:10pm. 200 tickets available. First Come first Serve. Section 149.
(Face value of game day ticket is $45 + service fees.)
Giveaway at Game: Tarik Skubal Mystery Bobblehead to first 15,000 fans.
