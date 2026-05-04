BHS Booster Club Sponsorship Add-Ons

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About this event
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· Homecoming Race Sponsorship - $500 - Boosters is adding a new event this year that will allow all athletes to raise money for their specific sport. When participants register for this event they get to choose where the money goes. You will receive a $100 discount if you register with a membership. Included in your Homecoming Race sponsorship
o Sponsor logo on the back of t-shirt.
o Company info in grab bag- given to each participant
o Signage at check-in
table and throughout the route
o Sponsor Table at the
event
o Acknowledged in the
local paper and on Facebook
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Parking Space for home football games - $150 - Please note that all funds raised by this option
will go directly to the football team. Game-day parking is insane at BHS, beat the rush with a game-day parking spot designated for you. These are limited to first come first serve and may run out. By claiming yours now, you guarantee you will get a parking space for our home games.
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Banner design and print - $150 - If designing and printing your own banner isn't in your skill set, we will help you design and print it for you. Please note that if the banner is destroyed by the elements, it will be up to you pay to replace it at the print costs alone.
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Purchase additional banners to be hung up outside of the high school - This may be by the football or baseball field - Please note, you must provide a 4’x 6’ vinyl sign for us to hang. If the banner is destroyed by the elements, or needs to be replaced it will be up to you to replace it. If you choose this option we will be in contact to find out where you want your additional banners hung.
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Spartan and Maroon sponsors will already receive this, however if you are a Black level or below, you can add on the option to set up booths at our Big Ticket Games.
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If you would like to order a Sponsor Shirt for yourself, please choose the quantity and we will contact you for your sizes.
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Select if you interested in being contacted by our concessions team about food you would like sold at our concessions. Please note, that we cannot guarantee any items will be sold at our concessions unless the
cost and need are a good fit for our organization.
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