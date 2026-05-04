BHS Booster Club Sponsorship Add-Ons

· Homecoming Race Sponsorship - $500 - Boosters is adding a new event this year that will allow all athletes to raise money for their specific sport. When participants register for this event they get to choose where the money goes. You will receive a $100 discount if you register with a membership. Included in your Homecoming Race sponsorship

o Sponsor logo on the back of t-shirt.

o Company info in grab bag- given to each participant

o Signage at check-in

table and throughout the route

o Sponsor Table at the

event

o Acknowledged in the

local paper and on Facebook